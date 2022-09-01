Police training changes after antisemitic posts
CLEVELAND — Cleveland will require all police officers to undergo implicit bias training and mandate social media background checks on all new hires after officials determined they could not discipline an officer over antisemitic social media posts.
In a joint statement released Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond said they were "frustrated and disappointed" that the officer would not face any criminal charges or internal reprimand for comments made before he was hired in 2018. But they are implementing changes that will address and identify officers' biases before they're hired.
The new training policies will include behavioral-based interviews, social media monitoring, implicit and explicit bias training and mandatory cultural competency training across all public safety divisions. The city said it also plans to partner with the Anti-Defamation League.
All public safety employees will be required to complete the training by the end of 2023.
Officials said they could not reprimand the officer for his comments because he made the statements before he was hired and did not violate any city policies. The city did not conduct social media checks before 2018.
The officer will have a non-disciplinary letter of counseling put in his personnel file, the city said.
The Associated Press
Former aldermen plead guilty to bribery
ST. LOUIS — Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd have pleaded guilty in connection with a federal bribery investigation.
The pair changed their pleas to guilty in federal court Friday, days after former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in the bribery investigation.
All three former aldermen, accused of accepting cash bribes in exchange for supporting property tax abatements, previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. They will be sentenced on Dec. 6.
A judge permitted them to remain out on bond until their December court hearings. They also must pay restitution for the bribes and gifts they received.
The aldermen might be facing 15 to 55 years in prison and Collins Muhammad could be looking at up to $750,000 in fines.
The St. Louis American
2 groups awarded $4M for emergency, transitional housing
Two organizations will receive about $4 million to expand emergency and transitional housing for youth and young adults over the next three years.
The money, awarded to VOICES Corp. and 91 Place, is funded by federal pandemic relief. The Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program is part of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s three-year, $150 million violence reduction plan.
The partnership between the organizations will focus on young people up to 24 years old with a high risk of exposure to the criminal justice system and lack of stable housing.
91 Place will use the funding for two new houses, which will add eight transitional housing beds for people ages 16-24. The organization will also expand its mental health services and increase professional staff capacity.
VOICES will use the funding for four living spaces for emergency shelter care and transitional housing for up to 22 people ages 14-24. The homes will be staffed 24 hours a day with support staff and case managers.
The Indianapolis Recorder
Schools, police slow to reach cooperative agreement
Pittsburgh Public Schools Board President Sala Udin said last month that the district, under new Superintendent Wayne Walters, would be “connected at the hip” with city government. But a disconnect that has persisted for more than a decade remains unsolved as students begin the 2022-23 school year.
The city police bureau and the school district still lack a cooperative agreement outlining how the two sides communicate and interact about student violations and in the event of an emergency. The agreement is required by state law.
Udin said last week the deal is on his “distant radar” and he is giving Walters, who was made permanent superintendent this summer after a year as interim, time to settle his senior staff and “get his vision clear going forward.”
School district solicitor Ira Weiss said the district has contacted the city’s law department to schedule a meeting to “work toward finalizing the agreement.”
“The district is optimistic this can be accomplished with the new administration,” Weiss said.
In a July interview the day after he was announced as permanent superintendent, Walters said he was not prepared to speak about the negotiations but that “conversations have started.”
Mayor Ed Gainey pledged to improve cooperation with the school district (PPS) when he took office this year. Gainey’s spokesperson Maria Montaño said the administration has had no discussions with the school district around the pending agreement and that the mayor’s team is “working to re-balance and strengthen the partnership with PPS.”
Acting Police Chief Tom Stangrecki said an agreement “seems like something relatively easy to accomplish” but did not comment on why it has not been accomplished yet, noting he was not consistently involved in previous talks. Stangrecki became acting chief in July when former Chief Scott Schubert retired.
The New Pittsburgh Courier
