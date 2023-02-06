Officer killed, 2nd badly wounded in western Pennsylvania
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say one police officer has been fatally shot and another seriously wounded while responding to a domestic call. The McKeesport mayor's office confirmed the officer's shooting death Monday. The city is about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh. Officials asked people to keep the department in their thoughts and respect the privacy of the officers' families "during this tragic and traumatic time." The McKeesport Area School District said all schools and buildings were on an exterior lockdown due to police activity nearby, a lockdown that was later lifted. A news briefing was being held Monday afternoon.
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania police officer was shot and killed and another officer seriously wounded on Monday while responding to a domestic situation, authorities said.
The mayor's office confirmed the officer's death in McKeesport, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh. The condition of the injured officer wasn't immediately available.
"Please keep the McKeesport police department in your thoughts, and respect theses officers' families and their privacy during this tragic and traumatic time," the mayor's office said in a Facebook post.
The McKeesport Area School District said all schools and buildings were on an exterior lockdown due to police activity nearby, a lockdown that was later lifted.
County police and other law enforcement officials were to hold a news briefing later Monday afternoon.
