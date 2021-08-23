Enrollment jumps at HBCUs
Howard University in Washington, D.C., enjoyed a more than 15% enrollment increase during the pandemic, and officials at the historically Black college expect those numbers to increase this fall. A few miles north in Baltimore, Bowie State reportedly expects an 8% increase in overall enrollment this fall. The trend is showing up at many HBCs nationwide.
According to the Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions, approximately one-third of HBCUs have experienced record increases in applications and enrollment.
“Our enrollment continues to rise and increase year over year,” Bowie State President Aminta Breaux said. “I don’t think there’s just one spark. I do think it’s a culmination.”
“This has the potential to be our largest freshman class ever,” Anthony Wutoh, Howard’s Provost and chief academic officer, told reporters.
Some observers believe the calls for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd and the global awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement have contributed mightily to the rise in enrollment at HBCUs.
“We are attracting students who have a significant interest in social justice and an interest in addressing what they see as the ills of society,” Wutoh told NBC News.
Of late, there have been pandemic-related setbacks as well as huge bonuses for HBCs that graduated the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris, actors Samuel L. Jackson and the late Chadwick Boseman. At Morgan State University in Baltimore, two gifts from philanthropists MacKenzie Scott and Calvin and Tina Tyler totaling $60 million have assisted. The Biden-Harris administration eliminated millions of dollars in debt through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
NNPA
Save congress members’ Jan. 6 phone records
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is poised to send notices to various telecommunications companies requesting that they preserve the phone records of several people, including members of Congress, multiple sources tell CNN.
Preserving communications records is the first step in an investigatory process that could eventually lead to witness testimony. The notices are set to go out as soon as this week and provide the first window into the kinds of information the committee plans to pursue.
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who serves as chairman of the Select Committee, has said that he hopes to issue subpoenas by the end of August. Thompson also has signed off on a broader investigative strategy that will serve as a guide for the panel's work going forward, according to a source familiar with the planning document.
While it remains unclear which members' records the committee is interested in, several Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, have acknowledged speaking to then-President Donald Trump by phone on January 6.
Democrats have also accused some of their GOP colleagues of interacting with individuals who stormed the US Capitol prior to the attack.
CNN
