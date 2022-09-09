Justice Sotomayor unveils her statue in the Bronx
NEW YORK — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Thursday returned to the Bronx neighborhood where she grew up to see the unveiling of her bronze statue at a shopping center in the heart of the community.
In brief remarks after the likeness was unveiled, Sotomayor, 68, said it was “always so heartwarming” to return to the neighborhood and that she was “deeply touched” by the bust at the Bronx Terminal Market.
Sotomayor, who became the first Hispanic justice to serve on the Supreme Court when she was sworn in in 2009, said she hoped every child who sees the statue of her at the Bronx market knows that she is a proud native.
“I love the Bronx. I love my community,” she said.
The justice said she grew up a few miles away from the shopping center, which sits at the site of a former wholesale fruit and vegetable market that’s been a local neighborhood landmark for generations.
The bust, encased behind protective glass, has her name on its base. It is surrounded by panels that feature a short biography about the justice.
The Associated Press
FEMA's preparedness campaign targets Black communities
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has again teamed with the Ad Council for a public service announcement to kick off National Preparedness Month.
With its new “Ready Campaign,” FEMA specifically targets African American communities with messages that encourages advanced preparedness for storms and all natural disasters.
“Preparing for disaster is not just about protecting people and property, it’s about safeguarding the lives we’ve built and the legacy we will leave to our children and the generations to come,” FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks told the NNPA’s Let It Be Known live morning news show.
“With this campaign, FEMA reaffirms our commitment to equity and says loud and clear that every community deserves to be protected from hazards.”
Hooks and others kicked off the campaign at Howard University, speaking with students in an ongoing series highlighting the urgency of preparedness.
Hooks referenced a report from the Environmental Protection Agency which revealed that socially vulnerable populations, including Black and African American communities, may be more exposed to the highest impacts of climate change.
“Black communities are on the frontlines of climate change and related extreme weather events,” Hooks stated.
According to a news release, the Ready Campaign PSAs, titled “A Lasting Legacy,” will run nationwide in both Spanish and English, and are meant to help mitigate these discrepancies by encouraging Black communities to protect the lives they have built and the legacies they will leave behind through preparation and disaster readiness.
For more information and tips on preparing an emergency plan, visit ready.gov/plan or listo.gov/plan.
NNPA Newswire
Warnock and Walker inch toward Savannah debate
Less than 60 days remain until Election Day and Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are edging closer to agreeing on a debate in Savannah.
Warnock previously agreed to debate Walker in three debates. However, Walker only wanted to debate Warnock, in Savannah, on Oct. 14. Walker also requested to know the topics in advance and have an audience in attendance.
“It’s time for Herschel Walker to stop playing games,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock for Georgia campaign manager. “The job of a U.S. Senator isn’t one where you know the topics ahead of time or get a cheat sheet, and Herschel Walker shouldn’t need one to find the courage to walk on a debate stage."
Walker recently told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he would debate Warnock Oct. 14 without conditions.
Polling in this race is absolutely tight. According to the latest average of polls on RealClearPolitics, Walker leads Warnock by 0.5%. In the latest Insider Advantage/FOX5 poll conducted between Sept. 6 and 7, Walker led Warnock 47% to 44%.
The poll conducted by Emerson has a deeper dive into the splits between the candidates. “Walker leads Warnock among rural voters 58% to 24% while Warnock leads Walker 66% to 25% among urban voters,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling. “In the suburbs, voters are breaking for Walker by a nine-point margin, 50% to 41%.”
The Atlanta Voice
Veep visits Houston, National Baptist Convention
National Baptist Convention (NBC) went out with a bang this year when Vice President Kamala Harris payed the Bayou City and NBC convention a visit and shared remarks.
This year’s NBC convention, the organization’s 142nd annual session, has convened under the theme, “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally Through Christ-Centered Evangelism.” It was held Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 in Houston, Texas.
NBC, a primarily African American organization, is the nation’s largest Black religious convention and is headquartered at the Baptist World Center in Nashville, Tennessee. NBC has been meeting annually since 1886. It typically draws 20,000 or more delegates.
According to a White House press release, Harris highlighted how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost of living for American families through the Inflation Reduction Act that passed in August.
The Houston Defender
