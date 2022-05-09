Atlantic City hosts 2022 NAACP convention
The NAACP is hosting its 113th National Convention this summer in Atlantic City. The civil rights organization hosted a press conference alongside leaders in New Jersey including Gov. Phil Murphy and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., as well as Larry Sieg, the president and CEO of Meet AC and Atlantic City’s Convention and Visitor Bureau.
The convention will take place from July 14 through July 20. The convention's theme will be #ThisIsPower and bringing organizational leaders together to workshop solutions to our community’s most pressing issues: voting and reproductive rights; student debt; police reform; and determining the NAACP’s policy agenda priorities for 2022-23.
This year will mark the NAACP’s return to an in-person National Convention, which will feature exciting events and opportunities to gain insight into the NAACP’s work for the coming year.
“For the first time in two years, we are thrilled to be able to stand alongside our leaders and celebrate our 113th National Convention in person once again. As we look back on a year of great progress for the Black community, we must recognize and plan for the work ahead,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP’s national president and CEO. “Despite enormous wins for representation, our civil rights remain under attack. This year’s convention will convene some of our brightest minds to cement a path forward.”
Meet AC’s President and CEO Larry Sieg said the convention will bring an estimated $9.3 million to the local economy.
The Amsterdam News
United Way announces 2022 campaign leaders
United Way of Greater St. Louis today announced that Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones, and Rusty Keeley, CEO of Keeley Companies, will serve as chair and co-chair, respectively, of its 2022 annual community campaign. Additionally, Arica Harris, director of banking and payment operations at Edward Jones, will serve as vice chair.
This year, United Way of Greater St. Louis is celebrating 100 years in the St. Louis region.
“Through its network of safety net agencies, United Way works to make the St. Louis region a great place to work and live and inspires so many people to realize their full potential,” said Harris. “United Way is a powerful change agent and I’m excited to expand this work even further through my role as vice chair this year."
Before joining Edwards Jones in 2013, Harris spent 17 years in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Deloitte & Touche, supervising risk consulting, internal co-sourcing and external IT audit projects. At Deloitte & Touche, she also developed and facilitated learning programs, events and inhouse initiatives focused on recruitment, professional development and diversity and inclusion.
Harris founded and continues to chair the St. Louis Accounting Career Awareness Program (ACAP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on increasing the number of college-bound minority representation within the fields of accounting, finance and business management. She also serves as vice chair on the Missouri Baptist Foundation board, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the National Association of Black Accountants.
The St. Louis American
Students celebrate after 3-day Engineering competition
Project SYNCERE (Supporting Youth’s Needs with Core Engineering Research Experiments) hosted a three-day ENpowered Games engineering competition for more than 250 students from nine schools on Chicago’s South and West sides.
The ENpowered Games is the culmination of a 10-week program in which students learned about engineering careers, how to apply the engineering design process and mastery of specific engineering skills.
The first two days consisted of the students designing and building Green Automations using Lego Robotics aimed at making homes more environmentally friendly. The last day of contained a ‘shuffleboard challenge’ that asked students to design, build and test a robot that automatically finds cups on a playing field and pushes them into a series of zones to score the most points.
Project SYNCERE congratulates all nine schools but gives special recognition to the top three finalists this year: 1) Charles Sumner Math & Science Community Academy; 2) Mariano Azuela Elementary; and 3) Amelia Earhart School.
“I’m so proud of our students and what they were able to accomplish over the last 10 weeks. They were able to collaborate, problem-solve and develop these robots for the challenge within a short amount of time,” said Jason Coleman, executive director and co-founder of Project SYNCERE.
This year’s game sponsors included The Boeing Company, ComEd, Peoples Gas, Molex, Polk Brothers Foundation, The Donley Foundation, Millhouse Charities, Lenovo, the U.S. Department of Education and the Rogers Family Foundation.
The Chicago Defender
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.