Center announces $5 million raised
The Center for Black Excellence and Culture recently announced it had raised $5 million toward its capital campaign goal of $36 million -- including a $2 million commitment from Summit Credit Union, the largest donation in the credit union’s history -- to build a three-story, 65,000-square-foot cultural center on six acres in South Madison, slated to open in 2023.
“My heart is overjoyed,” said founder Reverend Dr. Alex Gee at a press conference outside Fountain of Life Baptist Church, where he is pastor and which is adjacent to the site of the Center.
The Center also unveiled architectural renderings and floor plan. Designed by Rafeeq Assad of JLA Architects, the Center will include a 220-space parking garage, two theaters, fitness center, art studio space and gallery, recording studio, coworking space, spaces for youth and seniors, the offices of the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development and more.
A number of major gifts have moved the needle on the $36 million needed to build the Center without any debt, Gee said, including the $2 million from Summit Credit Union. While the initial fundraising campaign allowed Black people to make the first donations to lay a foundation, Gee said “the Center must have the support from Madison's white business and philanthropic community."
CNN
Lee statue to be melted into art
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that drew violent protests to Charlottesville, Virginia, will be melted down and turned into a new piece of public art by an African American heritage center.
The city council decided how to dispose of the now-removed statue at the center of the Unite the Right rally in 2017 during a meeting that stretched into Tuesday morning, The Daily Progress reported.
The Lee statue and another of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were removed on the same day in July. The city received six proposals from entities interested in taking one of both of them, according to the newspaper.
Council members voted to donate the Lee statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, whose "Swords Into Plowshares" proposal received almost 30 letters of support from organizations and individuals, including the Descendants of Enslaved Communities at the University of Virginia and descendants of Monticello's enslaved community.
The Black-led heritage center's news release also said that a "community engagement process" will inform the public art project, for which $590,000 has already been raised.
The council voted only on the disposition of the Lee statue Tuesday morning, the newspaper reported. Its removal this summer came more than five years after racial justice activists renewed a push to take down it down, drawing opposition from racist groups that culminated in the deadly 2017 rally. Virginia's highest court ruled the city could remove the Lee and Jackson statues.
The Associated Press
University launches Owners of Color Initiative
Maryville University announced the Digital Development Project, a new initiative to help St. Louis small business owners of color grow their businesses online to meet the demands of a digital-first world that has accelerated during the pandemic. The Digital Development Project will leverage Maryville’s history of helping individuals rapidly learn new information and skills through online learning and "upskilling."
The Digital Development Project was created to address the widening digital skills gap among small business owners of color, who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and already face systemic barriers to accessing capital and other business resources.
To identify local small business owners in sectors most impacted by the pandemic – such as retail, restaurants and personal services industries – Maryville partnered with five community advocacy organizations in St. Louis that include the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Women’s Business Center.
Covering topics such as search engine optimization, brand development and marketing automation the program will ensure participants have the foundation needed for success. By the end of the program, participants will have the opportunity to build a strong understanding of e-commerce, digital marketing channels, analytics, measurement platforms, strategies and tactics.
The St. Louis American
