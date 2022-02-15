Preschool closes, apologizes after blackface activity
A Massachusetts Montessori preschool has shut down and apologized after a classroom full of toddlers painted black faces on paper plates and held them up to their own faces as a celebration of Black History Month.
ICKids in Newton in a statement posted on Facebook and on the school's front door Sunday said the "curriculum was not executed or completed in the manner that it should have been, so we apologize to every and anyone this might have offended."
The school said its director was away at the time and took immediate action when a parent brought it to her attention.
The message said the teacher who planned and executed the Feb. 8 activity was first reprimanded and then fired.
A voicemail was left at the school on Tuesday.
"This is unacceptable and don't really understand the concept of this project," Nadirah Pierce, the mother of a child at the school told NBC10 Boston. "The apology received was empty and then to go onto Facebook and see that apology was disheartening."
Management said that because the news of the incident had circulated on social media, and because possible protests at the school could put "children at risk," it was closing for the time being.
If the school does reopen, it pledged to hold diversity training and hire a more diverse staff.
The Associated Press
Prominent women's group names new leader
The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), one of the country’s leading civil rights organizations, has named Thelma Thomas Daley as its eighth national president and chair.
She succeeded Johnnetta Betsch Cole, who served as national president and chair from November 2018 until Jan. 31.
Daley, who was sworn in as the new national president and chair on Feb. 2, moves to the top leadership position in NCNW after serving as vice president. Daley has a long, impactful record with NCNW that has focused on its continued strategic growth, program impact and relevancy, organization officials said.
“Dr. Daley is a well-known, much beloved and proven leader of national and international organizations,” said Alexis Herman, a senior adviser to the council’s executive committee. “She understands well the mission, the goal, and the urgency of the work we do.”
During Cole's tenure, the 86-year-old organization founded by Mary McLeod Bethune has increased its support for women’s health issues and against voter suppression. Cole was arrested last summer during a protest march against hundreds of state voting rights measures across the country, joining forces with other female leaders.
Cole, 85, served as the president of the only two historically Black colleges for women in the United States, Atlanta-based Spelman College and Bennett College for Women in Greensboro, North Carolina. She also served as director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art and was the first African American to serve as chair of the board of United Way of America.
The Washington Informer
Ranking city official seeks congressional seat
One of Detroit’s leading officials is putting their hat in the race for U.S. Congress.
Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey announced her candidacy for the Michigan Congressional seat in the 12th District at a Feb. 11 press conference held at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield.
The new district encompasses the majority of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes, and downriver-area communities in the 2022 midterm election.
Incumbent Rashida Tlaib and Southfield resident Michelle Wooddell are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. House Michigan District 12 on Aug. 2, according to https://ballotpedia.org/.
“As the (Keeper) of Democracy, it is important that the right to vote remains easy, accessible, and transparent. I have stood up against the “big lie” and now I am standing up for the citizens in the 12th congressional District.” Winfrey said in a press release.
Redistricting, due to the 2020 US Census, rearranged the legislative boundaries in Southeast Michigan with six communities in the newly formed 12th that initially belonged under the former 13th District, along with seven that were not a part of it. In 2018, when Winfrey ran for Congress against John Conyers, Jr., Winfrey garnered 40% of the vote.
The Michigan Chronicle
