3 national fast feeders oppose Ca. minimum wage hike
California voters will decide next year on a referendum that could overturn a landmark new state law setting worker conditions and minimum wages up to $22 an hour for fast-food employees in the nation's largest state.
Chipotle, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, In-N-Out Burger and KFC-owner Yum! Brands each donated $1 million to Save Local Restaurants, a coalition opposing the law. Other top fast-food companies, business groups, franchise owners, and many small restaurants also have criticized the legislation and spent millions of dollars opposing it.
The measure, known as the FAST Act, was signed last year by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and was set to go into effect on January 1. On Tuesday, California's secretary of state announced that a petition to stop the law's implementation had gathered enough signatures to qualify for a vote on the state's 2024 general election ballot.
The closely-watched initiative could transform the fast-food industry in California and serves as a bellwether for similar policies in other parts of the country, proponents and critics of the measure argued.
The law is the first of its kind in the United States, and authorized the formation of a 10-member Fast Food Council comprised of labor, employer and government representatives to oversee standards for workers in the state's fast-food industry.
California's fast-food industry has more than 550,000 workers. Nearly 80% are people of color and around 65% are women, according to the Service Employees International Union, which has backed the law and the Fight for $15 movement.
CNN
