Harry and Meghan visit Harlem school
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, offered lots of hugs to kids at a Harlem public school Friday where she read her children’s book to about two dozen students who sat cross-legged with her husband in the play yard.
The school visit was part of a New York City that includes a Global Citizen Live event to call for vaccine equity. The royals also saw the rebuilt World Trade Center’s signature tower, the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and other sights with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray and their son, Dante de Blasio. Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter joined them at the school.
During the hourlong visit to PS 123, which serves shelters for families without permanent homes, Meghan read “The Bench,” which she initially wrote as a Father’s Day poem to Harry after the birth of their son Archie.
Harry and Meghan donated two garden boxes filled with vegetables and herbs to the school. Through their Archewell Foundation, in partnership with Procter & Gamble, they also stocked the school’s pantry with personal health and hygiene supplies. They plan to donate a washer and dryer to the school as well so more children can have clean uniforms.
