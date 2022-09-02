Arrested protesters to get $540K from city
CLEVELAND — Twelve people arrested while peacefully protesting in downtown Cleveland in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd will receive a $540,000 settlement from the city, according to an attorney for the protesters.
Some of the 12 also received minor injuries including being hit with pepper spray during the May 30, 2020, protests organized after Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.
The 12 will split the money evenly, and the city has agreed to remove the charges from the protesters' records, civil rights attorney Sarah Gelsomino, who filed lawsuits against the city along with law partner Terry Gilbert, said Friday.
Cleveland has consistently shown a disregard for First Amendment expression despite training and policies meant to educate officers about such expression, Gelsomino said.
Police "were unprepared, they were untrained, they were unsupervised, and they didn't like the message on May 30, and they acted out," she said.
A message was left Friday with the Cleveland mayor's office seeking comment.
The Associated Press
Town manager terminated after police force resigned
KENLY, N.C. — A North Carolina council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town's manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a hostile work environment.
The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones' contract, news outlets reported. Jones will likely finish out the rest of her duties this week.
In July, the town's entire police force turned in their two-week notices and two other town workers resigned. The police force normally has eight officers, but only had five on the force when the resignations occurred.
The former police chief Josh Gibson has said officers couldn't perform their duties due to the environment that was created by Jones, who took the job in June. In resignation letters, employees cited a "hostile," "toxic" and stressful work environment.
Mayor Tooie Hales said an investigation didn't find a toxic work environment, but Jones was terminated because it was the "best way to move forward for the town."
Kenly, with a population of approximately 2,400, is about 45 miles southeast of Raleigh, has been relying on 24-hour patrols from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.
The Associated Press
Court ignores appeal of judgement against Oberlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not take up an appeal of a $25 million judgment against Oberlin College in a business' lawsuit claiming it was libeled by the school after a shoplifting incident involving three Black students.
The court did not say why it would not hear the appeal.
Oberlin College in a statement said officials are disappointed the Supreme Court did not hear the school's appeal.
"The issues raised by this case have been challenging, not only for the parties involved, but for the entire Oberlin community," the statement said.
Store owners Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, sued Oberlin College in November 2017 claiming they had been libeled by the school and their business had been harmed. The lawsuit was filed a year after David Gibson's son, also named Allyn, chased and tackled a Black male student he suspected of having stolen a bottle of wine. Two Black female students who were with the male student tried to intervene. All three were arrested and later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.
The arrests triggered protests outside Gibson's Bakery where flyers were handed out, some by an Oberlin officials accusing the Gibsons of being racist. A Student Senate resolution condemning the Gibsons was emailed to all students and was posted in a display case at school's student center, where it remained for a year. Oberlin College officials ordered its campus food provider to stop buying bakery items from Gibson's.
A Lorain County jury awarded the Gibsons $44 million in compensatory and punitive damages in June 2019, reduced by a judge to $25 million.
David Gibson died in November 2019 at age 65. Allyn Gibson died in February. He was 93.
The Associated Press
$2.8M in grants for workforce training announced
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce Michigan Strategic Fund approval of more than $2.8 million in Training Center Equipment Grants to 74 training providers around the state. The funds will be used to provide employer-driven workforce training, skills development, equipment training and more to Michigan workers.
The State of Michigan allocated $3 million to the Michigan Strategic Fund to implement the Michigan Workforce Training Center Equipment Grant program. The program provides one-time grants to qualified training providers that were identified in consultation with 15 local and nonprofit economic development organizations (EDOs) around the state. Eligible applicants included proprietary schools, registered U.S. Department of Labor joint apprenticeship training centers, qualified employers with a physical presence in the state, and vendors that provide training for the operation of equipment and machinery.
The Michigan Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.