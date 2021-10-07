Missouri won’t save
death row inmateMissouri Gov. Mike Parson declined to grant clemency to death row inmate Ernest Johnson, despite requests for mercy from the pope, two federal lawmakers and thousands of petition signers.
Johnson, 61, was convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery in 1994. He is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre, about 50 miles south of St. Louis.
Jeremy Weis, Johnson’s lawyer, said he was “very disappointed” by the decision. “We believe we made a compelling case to him that it was the right moral decision and I guess he disagreed.”
Weiss said executing Johnson would violate the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits executing intellectually disabled people. Johnson has the intellectual capacity of a child. He was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and, in 2008, lost about 20% of his brain tissue to the removal of a benign tumor.
Racial justice activists and two Missouri members of congress — Democratic U.S. Reps. Cori Bush of St. Louis and Emmanuel Cleaver of Kansas City — had also called on Parson to show mercy to Johnson, who is Black.
In a letter last week to Parson, a representative for Pope Francis wrote that the pope “wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life.” Apparently Parson, a Republican, was unmoved.
— The Associated Press
