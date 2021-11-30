Lawmakers pitch chief diversity officer position
Democrats in the Legislature are pushing Republican leadership to create a position of Chief Diversity Officer to join the ranks of state leadership.
In 2022, lawmakers will consider two proposals that establish a statewide diversity and inclusion office in Florida. The proposals are sponsored by Democratic Sen. Lori Berman and Rep. Tracie Davis. The 2022 Legislative Session begins Jan. 11.
The officer would work to “end systematic racism,” promote fairness in the “executive decision-making process,” and address racial inequalities. The officer must also draft a strategic plan to steady the effort.
“We can promote changes that increase equity and make government truly representative of the people, and it starts with passing this legislation,” Berman told reporters at recent press conference.
“We have a tremendous opportunity here to follow the lead of other states and our business and academic communities, and leverage diversity as our strength,” Berman added.
If approved by Republican leadership, Florida would become the latest state to appoint a diversity executive. Delaware, New Jersey, Oregon and Virginia are among 20 others who’ve already done so.
Indeed, corporations and academia have scrambled in recent years to hire diversity chiefs. The number of diversity roles are up 71% over the last five years, underscoring a nationwide shift of corporate perspective.
The Miami Times
AIDS Day announcement calls racism health threat
The Biden administration in its new HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism "a public health threat" that must be fully recognized as the world looks to end the epidemic.
The strategy released Wednesday on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day is meant to serve as a framework for how the administration intends to shape its policies, research, programs and planning over the next three years.
The new strategy asserts that over generations "structural inequities have resulted in racial and ethnic health disparities that are severe, far-reaching, and unacceptable."
To reduce the disparities, the strategy includes calls for focusing on the needs of disproportionately affected populations, supporting racial justice, combating HIV-related stigma and discrimination and providing leadership and employment opportunities for people with or who experience risk for HIV.
Besides addressing racism's impact on Americans battling the virus or at risk of contracting it, the new strategy also puts greater emphasis on harm reduction and syringe service programs, encourages reform of state laws that criminalize behavior of people with HIV for potentially exposing others and adds focus on the needs of the growing population of people with HIV who are aging.
The Associated Press
New deadline imposed by Georgia voting law leads to rejections of absentee ballot requests
Rules change increased absentee ballot rejections
The main reason absentee ballot requests were rejected for Georgia's fall elections were because they arrived too late under a new deadline imposed as part of a restrictive voting law passed in March.
About 52% of the rejections were because voters had missed requesting absentee ballots before the cutoff, 11 days before the election, according to elections data analyzed by CNN.
The data was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
In March, Georgia's Republican-controlled state legislature passed SB 202, an election law aimed at overhauling Georgia's election code, including limiting absentee voting -- a method that 1.3 million of the state's residents had used to vote in the November 2020 general election.
Under the new law, voters have to request absentee ballots 11 days before an election, a significant change from four days before Election Day.
Richard Barron, Fulton County's director of registration and elections, told CNN that the county "saw a significant number of absentee ballot applications rejected because of SB 202."
"This just goes to show that from eliminating our mobile voting units to slashing our ability to use drop boxes to cutting back the time voters have to request an absentee ballot, SB202 is a poorly created and damaging law," Barron said in an emailed statement.
Supporters of the new deadline include some voting advocates, who say it is more reasonable and ensures voters have enough time to apply for and complete their ballots.
Georgia is one of 19 states that have enacted new voting restrictions this year, according to the Brennan Center for Justice -- amid a drive by Republican-controlled legislatures to tighten election rules.
CNN
Confederates oppose removing monument in Tuskegee
A Confederate heritage group will fight an Alabama county's lawsuit that could lead to the removal of a rebel monument in the heart of nearly all-Black Tuskegee, the group's lawyer said Tuesday.
While Macon County has asked a court to give it the deed to a downtown square where the memorial has stood for 115 years — potentially a key first step toward taking down the statue — the United Daughters of the Confederacy owns the square legally and wants the monument to remain, said Jay Hinton, an attorney for the group, in its first public response to the court fight.
"All of those members have ancestors who are honored by that monument," he said.
The monument, located in front of the county courthouse in a city of 9,400 that is 97% Black, has been the subject of on-and-off protests and attempts to remove it for decades.
The monument went up at a time when groups all over the South were erecting Civil War memorials to honor rebel troops and portray the cause of the slave-holding Confederacy as noble. Hundreds have been taken down in recent years as they came to be seen as symbols of racial oppression against Black people.
Controlled by whites at the time despite having a majority black population, Macon County in 1906 gave a plot at the center of Tuskegee to the Confederate group for use as the site of a rebel monument and as a "park for white people," records show. The county now contends the land transfer was unconstitutional, partly because of the racial clause.
The Associated Press
