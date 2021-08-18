Police caller must pay $4.5K for false report
A former ice cream shop owner accused of calling police on peaceful Black Lives Matters protesters was ordered Wednesday to pay them $500 each by a judge hearing a state lawsuit citing a new law targeting false, race-based police reports.
Attorney General Letitia James' complaint against the former owner of Bumpy's Polar Freeze in Schenectady alleges that David Elmendorf wielded a baton and air rifle and shouted racial epithets at protesters who came to his business to protest after racist text messages he allegedly wrote circulated on social media.
Elmendorf also was accused of calling 911 to falsely report that armed protesters were threatening to shoot him, referring to Black protesters as "savages."
Elmendorf's attorney, James Mermigis, said that the allegations were "categorically false" and that his client's name was being smeared. Elmendorf, who is now working in another state, was never properly served so no defense was made in court, Mermigas said.
Under the ruling, Elmendorf must pay $500 each to nine protesters, for a total of $4,500. He is permanently barred from making future threats against people because of their race and from brandishing a deadly weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protest.
This is the first lawsuit to rely in part on a civil statute passed last year following the high-profile case against a white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher in New York's Central Park and falsely claimed he was threatening her.
"There is zero tolerance for harassment, intimidation, or violence of any kind against anyone in New York," James said in a prepared release.
Associated Press
Man pleads guilty to threatening Warnock
Eduard Florea, 41 of Queens, New York, pleaded guilty last week to one count of transmitting threats to injure and one count of possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.
Florea, who called himself a Proud Boys supporter, faces up to 15 years in prison for threatening Democratic Georgia senator the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock just before he won a tense run-off Jan. 6. Florea went on the conservative social media platform Parler and wrote: "Warnock is going to have a hard time casting votes for communist policies when he's swinging with the . . . fish." In a later post, he wrote in reference to Warnock: "Dead men can't pass [expletive] laws."
Florea's online threats came the same day then-president Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's electoral win. Florea had also written on Parler about going to Washington, D.C., to incite violence, though he didn’t attend the Capitol riot.
"The time for peace and civility is over," "Guns cleaned loaded,” he wrote on the app. “… got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy.”
On Jan. 12, federal agents and police raided Florea's basement apartment and discovered more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, plus hatchets, swords and 75 military-style combat knives. Florea surrendered and was taken into custody, local news reports said.
Florea's attorney Mia Eisner-Grynberg did not respond to a request for comment.
The Washington Post
Administrators at risk for masking up
Tina Certain took a pay cut when she quit being an accountant to become a member of the Alachua County School Board. She still needs the $40,000 or so annual salary -- but that's now at risk in a fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis is threatening to withhold the salaries of school superintendents and board members like Certain who institute mask mandates in defiance of his executive order that parents must decide how to protect their children in the pandemic.
But Certain is not second-guessing the board’s decision to require everyone in schools in her northern Florida county to mask up to stop the spread of COVID-19, at least for the first two weeks of the school year. Only a doctor's note -- not just a family request -- allows someone to opt out.
"If I have to step out and take the risk of one, versus putting 29,000 students and our 4,000 staff members [in danger] ... to keep them safe, I'm willing to take that risk," she told CNN, standing outside mask in hand, ready for when she went back indoors.
Florida's hospitalization rate for COVID is now about three times the national average, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. And the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that the US added 94,000 child COVID cases in just a week.
The board's act of defiance came as Alachua County students headed back to the classroom on Tuesday, after the last isolating school year. And while children, teachers and staff celebrated the excitement of a new year, many acknowledged that it comes with a sense of uncertainty and tension over the debate on mask mandates.
Parent Emilio Bruna supported the mandate. "It's just a really great tool to prevent the transmission of disease. And so, it just seems like something we should be doing. It's logical," he said, as he dropped off his 12-year-old son for the first day of school at Howard Bishop Middle School in Gainesville.
CNN
Streets named for Confederates to change
The city of Charlotte has begun efforts to rename nine streets that were previously named for people identified as Confederate leaders and white supremacists.
A news release from the city Wednesday announced that Jefferson Davis Street, located in a predominantly Black neighborhood on the city's north side, would be changed to Druid Hills Way. The changes follow approval from the Charlotte City Council in February to adopt recommendations from a commission to rename streets.
The release said staff began contacting residents in June, inviting them to provide feedback and new name recommendations in a survey. There were 17 suggested names that met the new criteria recommended by the Charlotte Legacy Commission and which led to Druid Hills Way, which was the choice of 55% of those responding to the survey.
A public unveiling of the new Druid Hills Way street signs is planned for Sept. 25, the news release said.
In addition, Phifer Avenue will become Montford Point Street in honor of the North Carolina Marine base where Blacks trained because of policies that prevented them from training with whites.
Davis served as president of the Confederacy from 1861 until 1865. The Charlotte Legacy Commission said William Phifer, who came to Charlotte in 1852, owned nearly 30 slaves. His home served as headquarters for a Confederate general near the end of the Civil War and hosted the last meeting of the Confederate Cabinet, a meeting which included Davis.
Other streets designated for a name change include Stonewall Street, which goes through a portion of downtown Charlotte, Jackson Avenue and Aycock Lane.
Associated Press
