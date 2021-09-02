North Carolina governor signs bipartisan police reforms
A bipartisan police reform package was signed into law Thursday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, emphasizing success of enacting provisions from a task force he commissioned following George Floyd's murder over panel recommendations left out.
Backers of the legislation, which received near unanimous approval from the General Assembly, say it will rid departments of derelict officers and give mental health assistance to others on the force. The provisions address law enforcement shortcomings during a time of national focus on racial inequity and the deaths of Black residents at the hands of police, such as Floyd last year in Minneapolis.
Law enforcement groups and state House members also made recommendations contained within the new law.
The new law creates a public database to determine whether an officer's certification has been suspended or revoked. The state also will develop a confidential database that contains "critical incident information" about when an officer has been involved in a case resulting in death or serious injury. Local agencies also will be required to collect internal data on when officers discharge weapons or are subject to citizen complaints.
Officers and sheriff's deputies will receive psychological screenings and mental health strategies and training on ethics, the use of force and "minority sensitivity."
Absent are Cooper task force recommendations that for now lack broader consensus, like eliminating cash bail for nonviolent criminal suspects and reinstituting a now-repealed 2009 law addressing racial bias in capital punishment cases. One civil rights group called the Senate legislation "a missed opportunity" to address systemic racism within the criminal legal system.
Associated Press
FEMA improves delivering aid to Blacks
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is ending a policy that had prevented many Black families in the rural South from getting help after natural disasters. The agency announced Thursday 9/2/21 that it will no longer require disaster survivors living on inherited land to prove they own their homes before they can get help rebuilding.
For years, FEMA has required applicants for disaster aid to provide a deed or other formal proof of home ownership to prevent fraud. But the policy cut off thousands of Southern families seeking grants for repairs after disasters destroyed their homes. More than a third of Black-owned land in the South is passed down informally. Called heirs land, the Jim Crow-era practice allows families to own property collectively.
A Washington Post analysis found that while FEMA denies help to about 2% of disaster survivors nationally because of title issues, the rate is twice as high in Black-majority counties. In parts of the Deep South, FEMA has rejected more than a third of disaster aid applicants for this reason.
Families living on heirs' property will now be allowed to self-certify that they own their homes. FEMA will also accept letters from local officials and bills for home repairs as proof of ownership. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the reforms were needed to ensure that help reaches minority communities. "The changes we are announcing today reflect our commitment to always do better," he said in a statement last week.
The Washington Post
Ex-cops ask to cut livestream of Floyd trial
Attorneys for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death asked a judge Thursday to bar their upcoming trial from being livestreamed, saying some witnesses won't testify if the proceedings are broadcast.
The request from attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao is an about-face from their earlier request to have the trial publicly broadcast, and is opposed by prosecutors and news outlets including The Associated Press. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said he would rule on the issue later.
Lane, Kueng and Thao are scheduled to stand trial next March on charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's May 2020 death. Their co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter in a criminal trial that entirely livestreamed.
Before Chauvin's trial, attorneys for all four men requested the trials be broadcast. Now, Attorneys Earl Gray and Tom Plunkett claim one witness in the Chauvin trial had been harassed and another faced professional scrutiny due to the trial’s "worldwide publicity."
Cahill had ordered the trials' live broadcast because of global interest and limited courthouse space exacerbated by the pandemic. Prosecutors also support livestreaming saying the public needs to see the judicial system at work in this pivotal case adding that reluctant witnesses can be compelled to testify.
Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.