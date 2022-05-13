Just 31% of city’s
homicides solved in 2022Nearly four weeks since a mass shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Easter Sunday shook the region, made national headlines and left two teens lifeless, there are still no arrests.
Nine months after the shooting death of 26-year-old Zaviawna Gathers in Wilkinsburg, her family is pleading for answers as to who killed her. Police have made no arrests.
And just recently, a triple shooting in the Allentown neighborhood on Monday left a 17-year-old dead. Pittsburgh Police have no suspect descriptions. Pittsburgh Police on May 10 said that of the 27 homicide cases in the city so far in 2022, there is a 31% “clearance rate,” meaning a suspect has been apprehended and charged. In 2021, of the city’s 56 homicides, the clearance rate was 55%.
In 2020, about half of all murders in the U.S. were “cleared,” according to data processed by Princeton University and reported by the Marshall Project. That number has dropped significantly since the early 1980s, when the clearance rate was 70%.
“Major Crimes detectives are committed to solving each and every case and finding justice for families,” Pittsburgh Police Assistant Chief Lonnie Bickerstaff, said in a statement. “We are thankful to the community for helping us in that effort because we cannot do this alone.”
— The New Pittsburgh Courier
Several St. Louis firms tops in diversityAccording to Forbes magazine, over the past two years,
Against the backdrop of COVID-19 exposing racial disparities in everything from healthcare to financing for home or business ownership to internet connectivity for education, that Forbes business magazine identified companies as most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to compile its annual list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity. Survey participants were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as that of general diversity. Statista then asked respondents belonging to underrepresented groups to nominate organizations other than their own.
Eight St. Louis-based companies made the list, which included Edward Jones, No. 54; Washington University, No. 117; Special School District of St. Louis County, No. 237; and SSM Health, No. 252.
— The St. Louis American
UNC to replace names of white supremacistsCHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The flagship school of North Carolina’s university system is renaming a residence hall and a student affairs office long named for people tied to white supremacy.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will dedicate the Hortense McClinton Residence Hall and the Henry Owl Building in a ceremony on Friday, the school said in a news release.
McClinton was the school’s first Black faculty member when she was hired in 1966. Owl was the first Native American to enroll at the university as a graduate student in history in 1928, the news release said.
The News & Observer of Raleigh previously reported on the university’s renaming process. The residence hall had been named for Charles B. Aycock, a North Carolina governor and UNC alumnus who led a white supremacy campaign that condoned violence to terrorize black voters and their white supporters, according to a university report.
The student affairs office had been named for Julian Carr, a self-proclaimed Ku Klux Klan member who helped fund the Democratic Party’s white supremacy campaign of 1898 which stripped Black men of voting rights and institutionalized racial segregation, the university report said.
— The Associated Press
Black Republican AG joins governor’s raceFRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed paperwork Wednesday to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race, hoping to ride his fights against abortion and the Democratic incumbent’s coronavirus restrictions into the governor’s office.
Cameron made history in 2019 as the first African American to serve as the state’s attorney general. Now he’s trying to blaze another trail in his bid to deny Gov. Andy Beshear a second term.
But Cameron has several hurdles including a crowded Republican field, Beshear who is popular among Republicans and a tarnished reputation for his handling of Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police in 2020. Her death and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests for racial justice.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.