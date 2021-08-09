Biden praises Olympians for courage, grace
President Joe Biden praised U.S. Olympians for navigating the difficulties of a coronavirus-tarnished games with “moral courage” that made Americans’ “hearts swell” with pride.
Biden, along with first lady Jill Biden, spoke with Team USA in a Zoom call Saturday evening from their home near Wilmington, Delaware. The couple extended an invitation to the athletes to visit the White House in the fall to celebrate their accomplishments.
The Bidens heaped praise on the athletes for their sports accomplishments but also underlined remarkable moments in the games when they said the athletes set an example for their fellow Americans. He remarked about sportsmanship of distance runner Isaiah Jewett, who got tangled with Botswanan Nijel Amos. Both fell during the semifinal heat of the 800 meter race. Jewett helped Nijel to his feet and they both finished the race.
“You handled yourself with such grace and such decency,” the president told the athletes. “You made me so damn proud.”
To Simone Biles, who temporarily withdrew from the games due to a mental health crisis, he said: “You had the courage to say, ‘I need some help.’ And you gave an example to everybody. And guess what, by the way, you got back up on that damned beam!
“America, when it leads the world, leads not by the example of our power but by the power of our example,” Biden said. “That’s the God’s truth. And you are an epitome of that, and we thank you for it.”
— Associated Press
University names residence hall after first Black studentWestern Kentucky University has renamed a residence hall in honor of its first Black student and graduate.
The school’s Board of Regents voted last week to rename Northeast Hall in honor of Margaret Munday, The Daily News reported. The action came more than 60 years after Munday attended Western Kentucky University.
“It’s an honor that is well-deserved — and for our institution — well-past time,” WKU President Timothy Caboni said. Munday is the first African American person to have a building on campus named in her honor, the newspaper reported.
Munday gradated from Western in 1960 and went on to teach music education in Logan County, Caboni said.
The board’s decision came after the university appointed a panel last year amid a nationwide racial reckoning researching the context in which names and symbols were adopted. Discussions have included whether to rename the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering, which are both are named after people who had slaves.
—Associated Press
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins playerThe Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.
The team said Monday that fans who were seated nearby contacted the club in defense of the fan after it put out a statement saying it was disgusted by epithets hurled at Brinson when he was up in the ninth inning of Colorado’s 13-8 victory Sunday.
The club then contacted the fan, who explained it was just a big misunderstanding and that he was only trying to get the attention of Dinger, who was two sections over.
The Rockies did not identify the fan.
The man’s shouts were picked up by both teams’ broadcasts although the Bally Sports Florida broadcast was clearer than Colorado’s because Rockies broadcaster Drew Goodman was talking at the time.
After the game, Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.
“Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press. “We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.”
—Associated Press
