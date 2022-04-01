District investigates doll hanging in classroom
An investigation is underway at Chicago Public Schools after a teacher hung a small stuffed Black football player doll on a string from a projector screen in their classroom, according to a letter sent to parents by the school's principal and obtained by CNN.
The March 29 letter from Joyce D. Kenner, principal of Whitney Young Magnet High School, said the teacher "indicated" he had come across the doll in his room and "wanted the students to see if someone would claim it." The letter went on to say that "a colleague approached the teacher about the doll and the conversation between the two became contentious.
"Our administrative team investigated the incident and spoke with the teachers," Kenner's letter said. "An official incident report has been created and filed with CPS."
"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) strives to foster safe and secure learning environments for our students, families, and colleagues. Our schools and the District investigate and address all complaints and allegations of wrongdoing in accordance with District policies and procedures," CPS said in a statement to CNN.
The district said the teacher who hung the doll is suspended while the investigation is ongoing. CPS has not identified the teacher.
State Senate approves CROWN Act bill
BOSTON — A bill aimed at banning discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles in workplaces, school districts and school-related organizations was unanimously approved Thursday by the Massachusetts Senate.
The vote comes two weeks after the Massachusetts House approved a similar bill.
Supporters say Black women in particular have faced pressure in school and the workplace to alter their hair to conform to policies biased against natural hairstyles.
The Senate added a provision to the House version of the bill that would include the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to the list of school entities banned from adopting and implementing restrictions on natural hairstyles ensuring athletes won't have to alter their hair to participate.
The U.S. House also approved a bill earlier this month that would bar discrimination against Black people who wear hairstyles like Afros, cornrows or tightly coiled twists in society, school and the workplace. The federal bill would explicitly say that such discrimination is a violation of federal civil rights law.
President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill into law. It now heads to the U.S. Senate.
If signed into law, Massachusetts would become the fifteenth state to adopt the measure, known as the CROWN Act.
Race cited in trimming Florida election law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters.
The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods — changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling.
"For the past 20 years, the majority in the Florida Legislature has attacked the voting rights of its Black constituents," Walker wrote. Given that history, he said, some future election law changes should be subject to court approval.
Florida's Republican-led legislature joined several others around the country in passing election reforms after Republican former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Democrats have called such reforms a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.
"It was only designed to fuel the narrative around the big lie and that the election was stolen from Trump," Democratic state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, who is Black, said in a phone interview after the ruling was issued. "Making it harder for Black people to vote is unconstitutional."
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made the election bill a priority, said the state will appeal Walker's decision and win as the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia, is seen as being more conservative.
