Emory announces African American Studies Ph.D.
Emory University in Atlanta has announced the first African American Studies Ph.D. Program in the Southeast United States.
“We are accepting applications beginning in September 2022,” Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory, announced on Twitter.
In an overview posted on Emory’s website, the university noted that “as an interdisciplinary graduate program, the African American Studies Ph.D. Program is a highly selective course of study combining the expertise of an esteemed group of more than 50 core and affiliated graduate faculty with research specializations in disciplinary and interdisciplinary fields such as African and African American Studies, American Studies, Anthropology, Art History, Comparative Literature, Creating Writing, Educational Studies, English, History, Music, Political Science, Religious Studies, Sociology and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.”
The university said the program provides rigorous training and preparation for Ph.D. students interested in careers within and outside of academia.
Beginning with the first AAS Ph.D. cohort in Fall 2023, officials said they expect to enroll four new Ph.D. students each year. The school also anticipates that each student will complete the degree within five to six years.
According to the fact sheet, all Ph.D. students are fully funded for five years with an annual stipend of at least $31,000, a tuition remission, and health insurance.
NNPA Newswire
Mayor targets exhibition driving after shooting
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said “exhibition driving” is out of control in the city and must be stopped.
Woodfin spoke after 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston of Birmingham was killed and four others were hospitalized after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning.
Police said multiple people in the parking lot, participating in "exhibition driving activities” when two cars collided, which led to an argument, shots being fired and Winston's death.
Exhibition driving has been described as driving that creates unnecessary engine noise, tire squeal, skidding or sliding upon acceleration or braking, or executing one or a series of unnecessarily abrupt turns.
Woodfin said penalties for exhibition driving must increase from a ticket for reckless driving to a one-year license suspension for exhibition drivers; the vehicle impounded and the driver fined $1,000 for the first offense and $2,000 for the second offense. Passengers and other participants should also be held accountable, he said.
"We will consider any additional actions possible to reduce the risks of this criminal activity which endangers lives,” said Woodfin.
The Birmingham Times
Plazas planned for 9 Chicago neighborhoods
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan.
“These transformational projects will bring back what these sites have been missing for years: people and socioeconomic activity,” Lightfoot said. “With their colorful, artistic design and multipurpose spaces, Public Outdoor Plazas, POPs, will give residents a reason to spend time outside in their own neighborhood, patronize local businesses and enjoy the unique offerings of our great city.”
Selected through a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued this spring through the Department of Planning and Development’s Public Outdoor Plaza (POP!) program, each plaza will be constructed and managed by community organizations using up to $500,000 in Chicago Recovery Plan funding.
“These highly designed and accessible spaces will become focal points for arts and culture, passive recreation and public amenities that underscore the City’s commitment to an equitable and sustainable economic recovery,” DPD Commissioner Maurice Cox said.
The Chicago Defender
Houston driver charged in LA crash
The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8½-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder.
Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
She could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.
Linton, a 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston, Texas, made her first court appearance Monday after being released from a hospital over the weekend. Linton, who appeared in a wheelchair, didn’t enter a plea and her arraignment was continued to October. She was ordered held without bail pending a bail hearing next week.
Prosecutors said Linton’s Mercedes-Benz was doing 90 mph last Thursday when it ran a red light and smashed into cars in a crowded intersection in unincorporated Windsor Hills about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles. Several victims were thrown from the cars and several vehicles caught fire.
The Houston Defender
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.