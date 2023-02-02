North Carolina Senate leader backs literacy test repeal
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's most powerful senator expressed interest on Tuesday in deleting a voter literacy test provision from the state constitution — a relic from the Jim Crow era that while unenforceable has never been removed.
Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters he believes the language is "something that ought to be out of our constitution." Bills directing a statewide referendum on removing the provision have advanced in the House over the past decade. But support from the Rockingham County Republican could provide new momentum for the idea. Three-fifths of the state House and Senate members would have to agree to offer the ballot question to voters.
The section says anyone attempting to register to vote must "be able to read and write any section of the Constitution in the English language."
The requirement was added to the North Carolina Constitution in 1900 and used to keep many Black citizens from casting ballots. The federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 made literacy tests unlawful in southern states, and later prohibited them nationally.
Still, state voters in 1970 defeated a constitutional amendment to remove the provision. The possibility of a repeat outcome is something Berger said may have caused reticence about the idea. But he said Tuesday he would vote to schedule the referendum and cast a ballot as a voter to do away with it.
No such proposed referendum had been filed in the early days of this year's General Assembly session. Berger said he wouldn't shepherd any such bill but has talked to colleagues about a repeal question.
Georgia doctors deliver baby after mother shot
An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
The DeKalb Police Department said officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
“We were getting ready to share a sandwich and we heard the gunshots and I shot up but he said stay down, stay down,” said neighbor Deana.
Police say the victim was pregnant at the time of the shooting and once she arrived at the hospital, doctors took over her care and had to deliver the baby. They say both the mother and the baby are in critical condition.
“My reaction was I’m blown away. I′m surprised and I’m shocked and I’m very sick to my stomach,” said Deana.
DeKalb Police continue to investigate.
St. Louis to pay $5.2 million after mass arrests in 2017
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis will pay nearly $5.2 million to settle claims by people who were arrested during a protest in 2017 over the acquittal of a police officer in the shooting death of a Black man, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
According to a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city agreed to pay $4.91 million, or about $58,500 per person, to 84 people who were protesting in downtown St. Louis.
The lawsuit claimed the protesters' rights were violated when they were caught in a police "kettle" as officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. Three people who filed individual lawsuits settled from $85,000 each.
They were protesting after former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in the Dec. 20, 2011, shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.
Protesters said police surrounded more than 120 people who officers said did not follow dispersal orders. Several people claimed police used excessive force and indiscriminate pepper spray, including against bystanders who were not protesting.
The city denied any wrongdoing as part of last week's settlement. A city spokesman declined comment Monday.
The settlement proposal must still be approved by a judge. Several more Stockley-related cases are still working through the legal system in St. Louis.
Ruling paves the way to remove Tuskegee Confederate statue
TUSKEGEE, Ala. — An Alabama judge has paved the way for officials to remove a Confederate monument placed a century ago at the center of a historic, majority-Black city as part of a "park for white people."
Since 1909, the Confederate monument has stood in the center of Tuskegee, a city famous for Tuskegee University and known as the training ground for Black pilots in World War II. The city's population is now more than 93% Black. The monument has been a target of recent protests and vandalism attempts. The Macon County Commission filed a lawsuit to regain control of the land, which is the first step toward removing the statue.
Circuit Judge Steven Perryman on Thursday ruled that the site should revert to the Macon County Commission under the terms of a 1906 deed that gave the space to the Tuskegee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy for the purpose of "maintaining a park for white people and maintaining a monument to the memory of the Confederate soldiers." Perryman said there was no evidence the space had been maintained as a segregated park so the land should revert to the county under deed terms that said the county would get the land back if it wasn't used for those purposes.
