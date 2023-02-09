TSU makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion
Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session.
Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests.
According to the Legislative Budget Board, Texas lawmakers are faced with an overflowing $33 billion budget surplus and will be weighing in on how best to use the money. Typically, schools ask for “exceptional items” or special initiatives beyond what is stated in the baseline funding.
In this case, TSU requests the funds to expand its academic, research and health and safety initiatives.
For this year’s session, TSU is asking the Legislature for $414.6 million for its academic centers of excellence, $163.6 million for the Research Amplification Fund, $153.5 million for the College of Transdisciplinary Studies, $77.7 million for its academic and student resource initiative, $26.6 million for its Mental Health Institute and $146.2 million for the Campus Health and Safety Program.
“An additional investment in TSU will produce significant returns for the state and contribute to the state being the economic engine of North America,” said Crumpton-Young. “For example, if you look at every dollar TSU has received in research funding from the state of Texas, our institution has produced a return of $33.76 for every $1 the state has invested in us… This is truly a once in a generation (opportunity) for this committee and for Texas.”
The Houston Defender
Missouri Senate OKs limits on race education in schools
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri K-12 public school teachers would face limits on how they talk about race and history under a bill approved Wednesday in the state Senate.
The GOP-led Senate gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote. Another vote is needed to send the bill to the Republican-led House.
The proposal is the latest of GOP-led efforts nationwide to push what supporters call parent's rights and crack down on what some conservative politicians have dubbed "critical race theory."
Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism, which subscribing legal scholars say is systemic in the nation's institutions. But it also has become a catchall phrase to describe concepts some conservatives find objectionable, such as white privilege, systemic inequality and inherent bias.
The Missouri legislation would prohibit schools from making teachers say individuals are inferior, should get advantages or "bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by others" because of their race.
The bill includes exceptions for teaching about "sexism, slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation, affirmative action" and laws that lead to discrimination, as well as "discussing current events in a historical context."
Classes on Black, Native American, women's, Asian American and Latino history also are carved out in the measure.
The Associated Press
Man carrying Confederate flag through Capitol riot sentenced
On a day of surreal, unnerving scenes, one stuck out - a man carrying a massive Confederate flag through the U.S. Capitol.
Before Jan. 6, 2021, that symbol of the proslavery Civil War rebels had never flown in the institutional heart of American democracy outside of being featured as part of another state's flag.
On Thursday, the man who brandished that flag during the Capitol riot, drywall installer Kevin Seefried, was sentenced to three years in prison for his actions.
Judge Trevor McFadden called it "deeply offensive" to "use a Confederate flag . . . as a weapon against an African American officer" - Eugene Goodman of the Capitol Police, who stood alone against rioters as they entered the building and was chased by Seefried and others.
"Even putting aside the racist connotations, which you said you did not intend," McFadden said, it was "appalling" that a symbol of secessionism was used to threaten an officer protecting our democratic process."
Seefried said he did not intend to represent white supremacy or insurrection, merely a spirit of protest, by bringing to Washington a Confederate flag that had previously hung outside his home. His daughter said he has a bi-racial grandchild with whom he spends that he spends
"I never meant to send a message of hate," he said in court. He apologized to the officers, saying he was "deeply sorry for my part in Jan. 6, 2021."
In sentencing papers, public defenders Elizabeth Mullin and Eugene Ohm said Seefried, who grew up in a poor, abusive household, did not understand the meaning of the banner he held.
"He was taught that the flag was a symbol of an idealized view of southern life and southern heritage," they wrote. "Lacking an education beyond the ninth grade and lacking even average intellectual capacity, Mr. Seefried did not appreciate the complex and, for many, painful, history behind the Confederate battle flag."
Seefried came to Washington on Jan. 6 with his wife, his 21-year-old son Hunter, who was sentenced in December to two years of incarceration, and his son's girlfriend. He and Hunter marched with the crowd from Trump's speech on the Ellipse to the Capitol, becoming separated from the two women along the way.
"I wish that I had stepped up and put a stop to this idea," Stephanie Seefried wrote in a letter to the court before her son's sentencing. "But I did not."
She has since left him. "I lost my son and I lost my wife," Kevin Seefried said in court. "I made a terrible mistake, and my family has suffered because of it."
The father and son climbed over a wall of the Capitol to a lightly protected landing on the Senate side, where rioters were smashing the windows. They climbed through, among the first to enter the building and confront police inside.
The elder Seefried jabbed repeatedly at Goodman with the flag and chased him up a flight of stairs, according to the trial testimony. Goodman said Seefried refused to leave and demanded to know where the lawmakers were. When Goodman was joined by reinforcements, Seefried berated the officers for "protecting . . . liars and thieves."
Ohm said in court that Seefried was only repeating the words of those around him and did not know where in the Capitol he was or how the election process worked. Seefried is planning to appeal his conviction on the charge of obstructing an official proceeding.
McFadden said he accepted that Seefried's remorse was "genuine" but did not believe any intellectual limitations were relevant to a crime that did not involve "sophisticated issues."
"You had every reason to know you shouldn't be there," McFadden said.
The defense attorneys said Seefried has already suffered mental anguish for his actions on Jan. 6 and as a rectal cancer survivor who uses a colostomy bag is at a higher risk of infection in prison.
Seefried's daughter said in a letter to the court that her father has been wrongly villainized as a racist. She has a biracial 3-year-old son, she said, who stays with his grandfather several days a month.
"My son's father has been to my dad's house for Thanksgiving, Christmas and many other occasions and my dad has always treated him with respect and he adores his grandson more than life itself," she wrote.
The Washington Post
First Rikers detainee dies in 2023
Marvin Pines is the first person to die in Department of Corrections (DOC) custody this year. The 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the North Infirmary Command (NIC) on Rikers Island this past Saturday, Feb. 4, at around 6:18 a.m.
“Any death in custody is a tragedy,” said DOC Commissioner Louis Molina. “We sincerely send our deepest condolences and sympathy to Mr. Pines’s family and loved ones. As with all deaths in custody, we are working with our partner agencies to conduct a full investigation.”
Pines entered DOC custody last August, according to a department spokesperson. His attorney Javier Damien could not be reached by the Amsterdam News by press time, but reportedly said his client suffered from seizures. The NIC typically holds those “with acute medical conditions and require infirmary care, or [who] have a disability that requires housing that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act” in such accommodations, according to the city’s website.
And while the New York City jail annual death count reset last month, last year’s high total is still fresh in the minds of advocates like Melanie Dominguez, a senior community organizer for the Katal Center.
“In 2022, Adams’s first year as the mayor, 19 people passed away on Rikers Island,” she said last Friday. “And this is the most since 2013, when the jail population was twice as large and violence on Rikers has escalated to record levels. What’s worse is we started off the new year and vulnerable populations are increasingly under threat.”
The Amsterdam News
Dominguez references the gutting of the Rikers’ LGBTQ+ Affairs Unit, investigated recently by The City. A hearing on the treatment of gender-expansive individuals in DOC custody was held on Jan. 25, with Molina admitting to understaffing concerns being reported in the investigation. Shéár Avory, a New Pride Agenda organizer who sits on the city’s Board of Corrections TGNCNBI (transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and intersex) taskforce, said the unit was created to improve safety for queer and trans detainees.
“Rikers Island has proven time and time again to not be capable or adequate to address these issues and to meet the needs of the trans community or anyone who falls through the cracks of marginalization and so closing Rikers is a top line priority,” they said. “But we also must address the issues impacting folks on the islands until Rikers closes.”
A new calendar year also means another year closer to the upcoming, legally mandated closure of Rikers Island in 2027. Yet there is still a ways to go in reducing the jail’s population to the 3,300 detainees capped for the upcoming move to borough-based jails.
At another City Council hearing this past December, Molina said an internal forecast could see a rise of up to 7,000 detainees this year and doubted a pathway to 3,300 by 2027. Mayor Eric Adams reportedly referred to a “Plan B” when pressed about these comments last year, but recently promised to fulfill the legal responsibility—with the caveat that he won’t “do anything that’s going to impact public safety.”
“He needs to take into consideration investing into our communities and addressing the root problems of what is going on and how it correlates with crimes,” said Dominguez. “One of the things that needs to be done is truly investing in housing, healthcare, education and jobs.”
During Adams’s State of the City address on Jan. 26, elected officials and Campaign to Close Rikers proponents rallied outside to renew pressure to close the facility.
“City Council has charted a path forward, and we have the tools needed to responsibly decarcerate and build a more fair criminal legal system and safer communities,” said Council Committee on Criminal Justice Chair Carlina Rivera at the rally.
“This city is failing our people, and I stand in solidarity with the advocates from all over New York and this nation as we reject anything but a clear plan to close Rikers once and for all,” added Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.
Another rally from Campaign to Close Rikers advocates will be held at City Hall today, Feb. 9, over Pines’s death.
Tandy Lau is a Report for America corps member and writes about public safety for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep him writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.
