Suspect in civil rights stalking case arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in South Carolina have arrested a man who allegedly sent dozens of threats to Black civil rights attorney and former state lawmaker Bakari Sellers.
Grant Edward Olson Jr., of Asheville, North Carolina, is also accused of intimidating Sellers for exercising his civil rights as an attorney, television commentator and lobbyist, authorities said. Olson, 48, was arrested Friday and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.
Arrest warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show Olson sent dozens of messages to Sellers on Instagram that included racial slurs, indications that Olson was armed and mentioned the killings of African-Americans. Police said Olson admitted to sending the messages earlier this year.
Sellers thanked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for last week’s arrest.
“This isn’t just about me,” Sellers said in a statement. “I have a wife, a teenage bonus daughter and twin three-year-olds and I take any threat against them very seriously. They shouldn’t be subject to threats and intimidation like this. No one should. This isn’t political debate. This isn’t the ‘new normal.’ It’s a crime, pure and simple.”
Sellers, the son of civil rights activist Cleveland Sellers, was first elected to the South Carolina House as a Democrat in 2006 at the age of 22 and has also worked as an attorney and as a political analyst on CNN. He chose not to run for reelection in 2014, instead entering the lieutenant governor’s race that year, where he lost to current governor Henry McMaster.
Mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparationsST. LOUIS — The St. Louis mayor has signed a bill allowing taxpayers to voluntarily donate to a slavery reparations fund.
Tishaura Jones, the city’s first Black female mayor, described the move in a recent statement as an effort to “reverse generational wrongs,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The bill, passed last month by the Board of Aldermen, will allow residents and companies to contribute to the fund by adding donations to yearly property tax bills or to the joint water and refuse collection bills issued quarterly.
When the measure was considered by an aldermanic committee, members expressed concern about the bill’s lack of detail on how the money would be disbursed.
The statement from the mayor’s office said community stakeholders and academics would work together to develop a plan. It also described the bill as a “first step.”
Mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne didn’t say what further reparations ideas might be looked at here, saying “it’s in the exploratory stages.”
Last June, Jones was among 11 mayors around the country who pledged to develop high-profile pilot projects in their cities to set an example for the federal government on how a nationwide program might work.
Hampton names retired general as presidentU.S. Army retired Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, a 1983 graduate of Hampton University who earned the title of Mister Freshman, will serve as the Virginia institution’s next president.
Williams was chosen from almost 300 applicants after the Board of Trustees created a presidential search committee in January 2021.
After Dr. William Harvey, who served as president of the historically Black school since 1978, announced his retirement, trustees began searching for a replacement.
“The skills Lt. Gen. Williams brings to Hampton encompass what institutions of our size need,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Wes Coleman.
Williams, of Alexandria, Virginia, specializes in logistics. As vice president and managing director of Leidos, he oversees a program that provides global logistical support to U.K. military forces.
He retired from the U.S. Army in 2020 after 37 years, also becoming the first African American director of the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency overseeing a global workforce of over 26,000 civilian and military professionals.
Williams, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, earned his bachelor’s degree in 1983 at then-Hampton Institute and holds three graduate degrees.
“I am thrilled to have been selected as the next president. I will work tirelessly with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the broader community to prepare our graduates for today and tomorrow’s continuously evolving, technology-driven workforce.”
