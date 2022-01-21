Atlanta mother arrested
in baby’s shootingThe mother of the 1-year-old girl who was shot on Jan 12 at a home in the 800 block of Harwell Road near I-285/I-20 interchange has been arrested.
The baby was transported in critical condition to a hospital and died on Jan. 15. Atlanta police say that a gun was left unsecured in a room with two small children and one of the children fired the gun.
Amaiya Dachanel Williams was taken into custody on Jan. 12 and is being charged with second-degree murder.
Atlanta Police released the following statement:
“This arrest does not bring us solace; this is a horrific incident with a nightmarish outcome for everyone involved, but especially the baby who never got a chance to live a full life. When children die due to adult negligence or any other reason, it is heartbreaking,” an Atlanta Police statement said. “… The public needs to understand that we will hold all persons responsible when these incidents occur, and evidence is clear. And we will do everything in our power to ensure they are held accountable, to the fullest extent of the law.”
The wire report contained no statement from Williams.
— CNN
Cover up alleged in photo sharing caseWeeks before her lawsuit is set to go to trial, lawyers for Vanessa Bryant allege photos of the crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter and others were shared widely, according to court documents.
“Discovery has shown that the close-up photos of Gianna and Kobe’s remains were passed around on at least twenty-eight Sheriff’s Department devices and by at least a dozen firefighters, and shown off in bars and at an awards gala,” a filing from Bryant’s lawyers filed Thursday said. “It has also shown that Defendants engaged in a cover up, destroying the direct forensic evidence of their misconduct and requiring extensive circumstantial evidence to establish the full extent of that misconduct.”
Skip Miller, partner of the Barondess Law Firm and outside counsel for the county, had no comment.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.
In September 2020, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County in federal court seeking undisclosed damages, claiming civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress and violation of privacy when the crash photos were allegedly shared.
The trial is set for February 22 and lawyers estimate it will take about 15 days.
— CNN
State senators protest race theory billBlack lawmakers walked out in protest Friday and withheld their votes as the Mississippi Senate passed a bill that would ban schools from teaching critical race theory.
The state superintendent of education has said critical race theory is not being taught in Mississippi schools and legislators have offered no evidence to show it is.
Republicans said the theory teaches “victimhood,” while Democrats said the ban could squelch discussion of Mississippi’s racist history.
“This bill is not morally right,” Democratic Sen. Barbara Blackmon of Canton, who is Black, said during the debate.
The bill’s chief sponsor, Republican Sen. Michael McLendon of Hernando, who is white, said hundreds of constituents have told him they have heard about the theory on national news and they don’t want it taught to their children.
McLendon struggled to define critical race theory when he was asked about it. But he said: “Systematic racism should not be taught to our children.”
Black senators walked out of the Mississippi Senate chamber before the vote on Senate Bill 2113. It passed 32-2, with the only votes against the bill coming from white Democrats.
The bill will move to the House for more work.
— The Associated Press
Data the focus of new equity officerSt. Louis hasn’t had someone at the helm of its diversity and equity efforts since 2018, but that changed earlier this month with the addition of Vernon Mitchell.
Mitchell began his role as chief equity and inclusion officer Jan. 3 after his appointment was announced Dec. 29. His predecessor, Nicole Hudson, served under Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration and left in August 2018 for a position at Washington University. The position sat vacant until now.
Mitchell, Ph.D., has a lengthy professional background in the academic field and said he will focus on how both qualitative and quantitative data can help inform the city’s decisions when it comes to closing the income gap and increasing equity among St. Louis residents.
“I think this is an amazing opportunity to really shine a light on what St. Louis can be and what it’s going to be and not just solely be focused on St. Louis’ past, but we cannot create a sustainable future without understanding how the past is operating in our day-to-day lives,” Mitchell said.
— The St. Louis American
The St. Louis native was formerly a research assistant professor and instructor of record on African American studies courses within the University of South Carolina’s Department of History and African American Studies.
Prior to this, he worked at Washington University in St. Louis, where he developed academic engagement programs as a curator of popular American arts & culture. He also was the principal investigator for documenting the role of social media in local social movements.
The St. Louis American
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.