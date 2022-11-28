Potential engineers of color get $1.5M boost
Atlanta University Center announced a $1.5 million donation from the A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation, an organization that is working to improve education in the field of engineering based in Washington, D.C.
The AUC Consortium will use the money to fund the expansion of the group’s Dual Degree Engineering Program.
The program, also known as DDEP, allows students to pursue a liberal arts degree from one of three of AUC’s member institutions – Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University or Morehouse College – before pursuing a second degree in engineering from one of the AUC Consortium’s partner colleges and universities after graduation.
The Atlanta University Center Consortium founded DDEP in 1969, in response to staggeringly low demographics of Black and brown engineers in the American workforce. Since the year of the program’s founding, this percentage has inched up from 1% to 5%, said event speaker Ambrose Haskin, a senior DDEP student attending Morehouse College.
However, the AUC Consortium aims to diversify the engineering workforce further, using the Clark Foundation donation to expand DDEP and build IDEA, the consortium’s developing institute that will work to make engineering paths more accessible for Black college students.
IDEA, or the Institute for Dual Degree Engineering Advancement, will operate as the “hub” of the dual degree program, bringing together other existing dual degree engineering programs across the country to collaborate and ultimately provide the best educational experience to students involved in DDEP.
Area school board lacks Black leadershipThe Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board elected its new chair and vice chair by a unanimous 9-0 vote, leaving it dominated by members who were supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November election.
MariaTeresa Rojas was selected as chair and Lubby Navarro will replace Steven Gallon III as vice chair, leaving the board without Black officers.
Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci, both endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November election, beat their opponents. Colucci unseated longtime incumbent Marta Perez. Alonso succeeds former Chairwoman Perla Tabares Hantman who retired after decades of public service.
Daniel Espino replaced Christi Fraga after Fraga decided to run for mayor of Doral. Due to Florida’s resign-to-run law, she was required to step down from the school board.
Due to their wealth of experience and longevity on the school board, Gallon and Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall seemed like obvious leadership choices, but neither share DeSantis’ politics that is sweeping school boards statewide.
Bendross-Mindingall, who is Black and wears Afro-central attire, is the longest-serving member of the board. She was elected in 2010 and had served as its first African American vice chair.
Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of death row inmateKevin Johnson might not be facing imminent execution if he was white, attorneys speaking on his behalf told the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday.
Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not grant clemency. Johnson, 37, is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.
The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider special prosecutor E.E. Keenan’s motion to vacate the death sentence. In October, St. Louis Circuit Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott appointed Keenan to investigate racial bias claims. His motion earlier this month stated that race played a “decisive factor” in the death sentence.
Still, Ott declined to intervene, prompting the hearing before the Missouri Supreme Court.
“The evidence was clear that there was racial discrimination infecting this prosecution,” Keenan told the justices.
Assistant Attorney General Andrew Crane responded that there was no reason the execution shouldn’t proceed.
“It’s a matter of undisputed fact that Kevin Johnson is guilty of first-degree murder and that a fair jury determined he deserves the death penalty,” Crane said.
Keenan said former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch’s office handled five cases involving the deaths of police officers during his 28 years in office. McCulloch sought the death penalty in the four cases involving Black defendants, but did not seek death in the one case where the defendant was white, he said.
McCulloch does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment.
Johnson’s fate may rest with what the Missouri Supreme Court decides. The U.S. Supreme Court turned down a stay request last week. Meanwhile, Parson minced no words in announcing his decision to let the execution proceed.
“The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows,” Parson, a Republican and a former county sheriff, said in a statement. “Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”
