Kid Ory museum, site of slave revolt, reopens
LAPLACE, La. — A south Louisiana museum that commemorates two significant historic events that took place on its grounds has re-opened after having closed due to financial pressures.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace announced its reopening under a new business model after benefactors came to its aid.
The museum is housed at a plantation where the 1811 German Coast slave uprising began. It's also the birthplace of pioneering jazz trombonist Edward "Kid" Ory.
The museum began as a limited liability corporation. Financial pressures after Hurricane Ida contributed to it shutting down. Now, founder John McCusker says it will move forward as a nonprofit under the governance of the new Bonnet Carre Historical Center. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
McCusker had cited financial pressures following Hurricane Ida when the museum closed Oct. 1.
But publicity generated by the impending closure inspired individuals and institutions to offer assistance.
"We've had such positive response over the last two months," McCusker said. "We've had a lot of people reach out. People seem to know about us now."
Sheriff claims HBCU president's comments untrue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said a historically Black university president's statement accusing law enforcement officers of racial profiling in a recent bus stop was "just false."
Shaw University President Paulette Dillard wrote she was "outraged" after law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County on Oct. 5 stopped a contract bus transporting students from the historically Black university in Raleigh, North Carolina, to a conference in Atlanta.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright emphasized at a Monday morning press conference that police officers stopped the unmarked, "Greyhound-like bus" with tinted windows because it had been swerving. The stop occurred as part of "Operation Rolling Thunder," the department's annual weeklong anti-drug campaign in which deputies and officers with agencies from around the state patrol the county's highways.
Democratic members of North Carolina's congressional delegation last week asked the Justice Department to investigate the incident.
Dillard wrote that the scene was reminiscent of the 1950s and '60s: "armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause, and blood-thirsty dogs."
"This behavior of targeting Black students is unacceptable and will not be ignored nor tolerated," Dillard wrote. "Had the students been White, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred."
Wright denied the stop was racially motivated, adding none of the students were asked to leave the bus. A leashed dog "ran through the baggage," turning up nothing illegal, according to Wright. Police body camera footage show officers searching several bags in the bus' underbelly storage. The driver received a warning.
"I wish racism would die the ugly, cruel death it deserves," Wright said. "If anything we're ever doing is racist, I want to know it, I want to fix it and I want to never let it happen again. But this case right here has absolutely nothing to do with racism."
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said the officers "didn't do anything wrong" and could not have known the races of the people inside the bus when they pulled it over.
Mueller added that the leading cause of death in buses and commercial vehicles is driver fatigue. Interestate 85, the highway where officers stopped the bus, is a "deadly corridor," according to Mueller.
"If my guys see a bus weaving in their lane, and they fail to stop it to check that driver to make sure they're not too sleepy, then we could have a busload of Shaw students that was involved in a tragic traffic fatality," Mueller said.
Bill would put Navajo leader on leave
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon is facing disciplinary action for being intoxicated during a family vacation in Las Vegas.
Navajo lawmaker Otto Tso introduced legislation Friday in the Tribal Council to place Damon on administrative leave without pay indefinitely. The council can take action on the bill after the five-day public comment period ends.
Damon is in his second, two-year term as head of the tribe's legislative branch, one of three branches of the Navajo government. He presides over Tribal Council sessions and represents six Navajo communities in the Arizona portion of the reservation as a delegate on the 24-member council.
Damon was on a private vacation with his family in Nevada earlier this month when he was photographed slumped in a chair in front of a gambling machine.
Damon acknowledged wrongdoing and informed council delegates that he was intoxicated, according to public documents.
If the legislation to place Damon on leave is approved, the speaker's position will be filled temporarily by the leaders of each standing committee of the Navajo Nation Council on a rotating basis until a new speaker is selected in January when new tribal leaders are seated.
