New ordinance should boost small businesses
Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, along with the Birmingham City Council, has approved an ordinance to support the growth and retention of Birmingham-based businesses. RISE, which stands for Retention Incentives for Success and Expansion, establishes two funds with a purpose to provide resources for area businesses.
“The health and longevity of our local businesses are a priority,” said Woodfin. “A strong business community makes for a strong economy and a thriving city. I am committed to supporting the success of our business owners.”
RISE funds will be generated from certain city sales transactions. “Many municipalities have focused on recruitment efforts, but not necessarily retention and expansion,” said Cornell Wesley, director of the Department for Innovation and Economic Opportunity. “There have been calls made but there are typically no incentives to assist in their remaining and growing in Birmingham.”
Businesses will be eligible for these monies if they are retaining and expanding their employee base and operating within the city of Birmingham. Also, new startups that create at least five full time jobs or a small business that was rejected loans will be considered for funding as well.
The Birmingham Times
Chicago moves on escalating transportation costs
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced Chicago Moves, a financial assistance program aimed at providing financial relief for Chicago residents struggling with transportation expenses, making Chicago the first and largest major city in the country to do so. Chicago Moves aims to help combat spiking costs of gas and rising inflation by providing $12.5 million in relief funding for disadvantaged Chicagoans. The program will be comprised of $7.5 million earmarked for $150 physical prepaid cards eligible for redemption at local Chicago gas stations as well as $5 million earmarked for $50 prepaid cards eligible for use on public transit.
“This is a huge step toward making Chicago more accessible to those having to choose between gas, a ride on the CTA, or the grocery store. Especially for essential workers who do not have the choice to work remotely, this is a way to provide many folks relief as they commute to work each day,” said Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia. “I look forward to continuing this partnership with Mayor Lightfoot and our city’s leaders to help those experiencing economic hardship breathe a sigh of relief.”
Chicago Moves comes at a critical moment in recent history for Chicago and the nation. Over the past several months, domestic and international pressures have forced the cost of gas to record highs. According to data from AAA and the Center for Neighborhood Technology (CNT), Chicagoans are now paying an average of 4.5% of their annual income at the pump, compared to 3.1% of their annual income one year ago. This 1.4% increase is consistent with statewide trends, where the cost of gas has similarly risen by approximately $1.45 per gallon over the last year as well as nationwide trends, where the cost of gas has increased by $1.38 per gallon over the previous year. According to the same findings, Americans are now spending nearly $70 each time they fill up their tanks.
The Chicago Defender
Family demands candidate stop using victim's name
The family of Botham Jean, a Dallas man who was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer in his apartment in 2018, issued a fiery open letter to congressional candidate Jasmine Crockett demanding that she stop representing herself as their attorney for political gain.
“Botham’s name is not an endorsement you can parade, and his legacy is not a sound bite you can use to garner media coverage,” the letter from the family reads.
Crockett, who represents Dallas as a state representative, is in a runoff battle with Jane Hamilton to be the Democratic successor to retiring U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson. In an open letter shared with Texas news outlets, Jean’s family said they previously asked Crockett to stop using Botham Jean’s name in ways related to her political career, but those wishes had been disregarded. The letter said they have now asked their legal team to send Crockett a cease-and-desist letter.
Crockett, an attorney who has represented Crockett has represented the family of several high profile victims of overzealous policing, said in a statement to The Texas Tribune it was a mistake. "... as a civil rights attorney, I’d never intentionally inflict additional distress upon any family. There may have been confusion about some information on our website which was remedied as quickly as it was brought to our attention,” she said.
Botham Jean was shot in his apartment home while unarmed. Amber Guyger, a white Dallas police officer who was off-duty and returning home, said she mistook his apartment for her own and thought he was a burglar. She lived one floor directly below Jean. She was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Houston Defender
