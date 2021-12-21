$100K settlement possible for protester
The city of Portland, Oregon, could pay $100,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed against police by a man who said he was pepper sprayed, thrown to the ground and unlawfully arrested during a September 2020 protest.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 40-year-old Dmitri Stoyanoff sued the police, saying he was arrested because he refused to relinquish the "Vote Register Here" sign he was holding during a demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The City Council is set to vote Wednesday on the settlement, which is the latest in a string of payouts this year stemming from police actions during protests dating back to 2016.
Including this recent settlement, the city will have paid at least $335,000 this year to settle protest-related lawsuits involving police, according to city records.
Stoyanoff said police on Sept. 28, 2020, tried to take his sign "for no legal reason," and when he struggled to hold on to it, he was sprayed in the face and eyes, thrown to the ground, kicked, handcuffed and accused of interfering with police. The charge was dropped at his initial arraignment, according to court records.
City attorneys initially responded to the lawsuit, saying the officers were authorized to temporarily seize the pole from Stoyanoff's sign for safekeeping, citing it as a dangerous and deadly weapon. They argued the police acted lawfully in responding to or attempting to prevent a civil commotion or riot.
The Associated Press
'Little guys' in NYC to get $1M in grants from non-profit
Citizens Committee for New York City (CitizensNYC) has re-launched a program to help small businesses and community organizations of all kinds continue their work.
The “All In Neighborhood Grants” program sets aside $1 million for those doing good work locally. With the money, CitizensNYC dishes out micro-grants to community leaders on the “front lines” of their neighborhoods. This could be community organizations, small businesses, and neighborhood gatekeepers. This spring, CitizensNYC gave 278 grants to community groups dealing with COVID-19 recovery efforts.
With the re-launch of the All In Neighborhood Grants program, CitizensNYC aims to reach even more New Yorkers who are dedicated to helping our city rebuild from the pandemic.
Dr. Rahsaan Harris, who became the first African-American CEO of CitizensNYC in March 2020, spoke to the AmNews about microgrants, which gives money to these small businesses and organizations. Harris said that the organization sees hundreds of applications to select from. They give, on average $3,000 in grants to award recipients.
Brooklyn Level Up, BK LVL UP, which addresses wealth building in the city, is a grant recipient. It received support for its efforts to help residents fight COVID-19.
"So far, BK LVL UP has helped over 120 of our neighbors get life-saving access to the COVID-19 vaccine through our work. We’ve also hosted events to promote COVID-19 vaccination as well as economic development in East Flatbush," BK LVL UP said in a prepared statement.
The Amsterdam News
Miami Gardens residents gather to remember
Miami Gardens residents, church members and leaders gathered at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex for a candlelight and prayer vigil to honor lives lost to COVID.
With an LED candle in the air and her head held low, Irma Stone joined a crowd of faith leaders and churchgoers in a moment of silence Sunday evening for those who died of COVID-19.
It also was a moment of reflection and gratitude for Stone as she thought about how her nephew, 53-year-old Terrell Dandy, survived the virus after being on a ventilator for more than 40 days.
“We know many people who lost their lives but never thought that it would hit so close to home,” said Stone at the interfaith candlelight ceremony and prayer vigil.
Led by Live Healthy Miami Gardens (LHMG) in partnership with the city and nine congregations, the vigil closed out a weeklong effort to increase vaccination rates for both COVID-19 and influenza shots during National Influenza Vaccination Week, which ended Saturday.
LHMG, a coalition of more than 40 organizations created seven years ago and funded by the Health Foundation of South Florida, aims to reduce poor health outcomes in Miami Gardens, the largest Black municipality in South Florida.
The Miami Times
Bill would end race theory in education
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has drafted a bill that would block teaching critical race theory in South Dakota schools, public universities and technical colleges.
Noem announced the legislation on Monday, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.
Critical race theory is an academic concept that originated in the 1970s. It focuses on how racism is embedded in legal systems in the United States.
South Dakota education officials say critical race theory isn't part of state curriculum in schools or colleges. But Noem said the theory teaches a false and divisive message.
Her bill would prohibit teaching that any race, religion, sex or ethnicity is inherently superior or inferior; that anyone should feel guilt, anguish or distress because of their race, religion, sex or ethnicity; or that people are inherently responsible for past actions because of their race, sex, religion or ethnicity.
The ACLU of South Dakota said Monday it opposes the bill, saying it could censor U.S. history discussions and local school districts should decide their own curriculums.
The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.