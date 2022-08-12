White supremacist storms Capitol wearing ankle monitor
A Maryland man described by the FBI as a "self-professed" white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to four months of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a court-mandated device that tracked his movements, court records show.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly also sentenced Bryan Betancur to one year of supervised release after his term of imprisonment and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.
Betancur, 22, was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction when he traveled from the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, and joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A GPS-enabled monitoring device that he was wearing under the terms of his probation showed that he spent roughly three hours in or around the Capitol that afternoon.
Betancur climbed scaffolding outside the Capitol before helping other rioters remove furniture from a conference room, prosecutors said. They added the rioters likely used pieces of the furniture as weapons and projectiles during a clash with police officers in a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace.
Betancur pleaded guilty in May to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of one year behind bars. Prosecutors recommended sentencing Betancur to six months of incarceration, 12 months of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.
The Associated Press
