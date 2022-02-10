Alabama revisits choice of building name
The University of Alabama is reconsidering its decision last week to retain the name of a one-time governor who led the Ku Klux Klan on a campus building while adding the name of the school's first Black student.
Trustees will meet publicly in a livestreamed video conference on Friday to revisit their decision to keep the name of former Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves on a three-story hall while renaming it Lucy-Graves Hall to also honor Autherine Lucy Foster, the University of Alabama System said.
The decision to honor Foster alongside a one-time KKK grand cyclops was criticized harshly by some. An editorial in the student newspaper said Graves' name doesn't belong beside Lucy's, given his association with the violent, racist organization.
The committee that recommended honoring both people together "acknowledges the complexity of this amended name," the university said.
Several state universities have stripped Graves' name from buildings in recent years as the nation reconsidered its past. Troy University renamed its Bibb Graves Hall for the late Rep. John Lewis, who was denied admission there in 1957 and led voting rights marchers in Selma in 1965.
John England Jr., a former Alabama trustee who is Black, served as chairman of the naming committee. He previously said the members wrestled with what to do about Graves' name.
"Some say he did more to directly benefit African American Alabamians than any other governor through his reform. Unfortunately, that same Gov. Graves was associated with the Ku Klux Klan. Not just associated with the Ku Klux Klan, but a Grand Cyclops – It's hard for me to even say those words," he said.
The Associated Press
Cabinet members mark Black History Month
The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet are meeting for a Black History Month event Thursday highlighting their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts.
Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike will also be on hand for a separate discussion of the importance of mental health and wellness in the Black community.
The White House said the six heads of big federal departments and smaller agencies would take part in a moderated roundtable discussion to highlight the importance of Black leadership in the military, foreign affairs, the economy and other key policy areas.
Those scheduled to appear during the livestreamed event include Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black person in the post; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge; Environmental Protection Agency chief Michael Regan, the first Black man in that role; U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; and Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Rouse is the first Black woman to lead the council.
The Associated Press
Attorneys keep licenses after aiming guns at protesters
The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law licenses of two St. Louis lawyers who pointed guns at police brutality protesters, but paused the suspensions if they complete a year of probation.
As part of their probation, Mark and Patricia McCloskey will have to file a series of reports and perform 100 hours of pro bono legal service. They also must not violate any other rules of professional conduct.
The punishment is less than the state’s chief disciplinary counsel had sought. Alan Pratzel had asked the court for an indefinite suspension, without the right to apply to have the suspension lifted for six months.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner initially charged the couple with felonies in the July 2020 incident. The McCloskeys claimed they felt threatened when entered a gated street while marching to then-Mayor Lyda Krewson's house. Their attorneys got Gardner removed from the case. Then, a special prosecutor eventually reduced charges to misdemeanors, to which they pleaded guilty. They were pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson in August 2021, but state rules governing legal ethics say discipline can be issued for a guilty plea.
Mark McCloskey is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.
The St. Louis American
