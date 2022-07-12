Civil rights charges sought for paralyzed man
The family of a Black man in Connecticut, paralyzed when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly, asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved.
The driver was taking Randy Cox, 36, to a police station in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when he braked hard to avoid a collision, police said, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van. His family said he remains paralyzed from the chest down.
Cox's mother, two sisters and civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke before meeting with U.S. Department of Justice officials in New Haven Friday, arguing that Cox's constitutional rights were violated.
"You ask yourself, was it cruel and unusual punishment to put him in the back of that police transportation van with no seat belt, knowing that if you're speeding, if you slam on the brakes, that somebody is going to be seriously injured?" Crump said.
Cox's supporters say the police mocked his cries for help and accused him of being drunk. Video shows the officers dragged him by his feet from the van and placed him in a holding cell at the police department before paramedics finally took him to a hospital. Cox remains hospitalized and unable to speak because of his breathing tube.
The city announced a series of police reforms stemming from the case. The reforms include eliminating the use of police vans for most prisoner transports and using marked police vehicles instead. They also require officers to immediately call for an ambulance to respond to their location if the prisoner requests or appears to need medical aid.
Smart’n Up Black Male Summit 2022
The recent Smart’n Up Black Male Summit held at St. John’s Downtown in Houston, Texas, included presentations, workshops and mentors from many corners of the Black community focused on empowering Black boys.
The July 9 event was tailored to inspire Black men and boys in the Houston area. A wide range of speakers drove home that message. Presenters included Reginald “OG-1” Gordon, whose organization, OG-1 Operation Outreach works with youths that are either presently incarcerated or recently released.
Warren Randle, the father of Jalen Randle, the 29-year-old Black man shot and killed by Houston police in April, also was on hand. Jalen’s father urged attendees to always fight for justice and an end to police brutality and state-sanctioned violence.
Additionally, the Reverend Jamail Johnson, pastor of The Word Church, event founder Deric Muhammad and others, offered presentations that challenged attendees to learn Black history beyond what is taught in schools, work toward becoming an entrepreneur and the power of land ownership.
But youth and their parents who were in attendance, shared that they were inspired and moved to be better and do better, both for themselves as individuals, and for our community, as a people.
Obama sports complex opens to South L.A.
Camp is still in session as the wiggly line of giddy, young tykes, unified in their black shirts, irrepressible in the shine of their smiles, file into their designated seats. That shine is nearly matched by the impossible gleam on the brand-new floors of the basketball court upon which they sit.
She shuffles her feet in delight. The gesture travels like a wave across the row of campers. They know that this is theirs.
Mayor Eric Garcetti joins children, families, local politicians and even a drumline to celebrate the grand opening of the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex at Rancho Cienega Park on June 28.
“Now you’re going to [have] the largest pool in the system, this is the first year when you can play concurrent games at the same time," Garcetti said. "You can even have seniors and others, joggers on the jogging track… all right here, with the tennis courts, with the Dodgers Dreamfield, with the football field… This is the complete package for everyone. This is yours! Enjoy it, community.”
He is talking about the $50 million renovation of a facility that spans over 24-acres and consists of that new Olympic-size indoor pool with bathhouse, an indoor gym featuring two high school basketball courts, a mezzanine walking track, a fitness annex, a multi-use community room and staff offices.
The South L.A., park renovations have been in the works for three years under the guidance of City Councilmember Herb Wesson.
Equity matters,” Wesson said. “And it is our responsibility to make sure that communities of color have access to clean and safe parks and outdoor spaces. I’m proud to have played a role in providing a state-of-the-art facility in the city of Los Angeles.”
