Agency probes officer's encounter with woman
Chicago's police oversight agency is investigating a white officer's struggle with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park, an encounter the woman's attorneys allege became violent and was "an obvious case of racial profiling."
Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) opened its investigation Sunday of the officer's interaction with the woman.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she was "deeply concerned" by video of the incident that has been widely shared on social media, and Chicago's police superintendent asked the public for patience as the incident is investigated.
A law office representing Nikkita Brown said in a statement that she was near the lakefront with her dog about 12:10 a.m. Saturday when a Chicago police officer approached her for being in the area after the park was closed. In the video recorded by a bystander, Brown and her dog appear to be walking away from the officer as he follows closely, and at one point Brown turns around with her phone in her hand and stops. The officer appears to reach for Brown's phone and then grabs Brown, who can be heard yelling, "Let go!" as she struggles to break free. "He attempts to tackle her, all while groping her body as she screams for help," Brown's attorneys say in the statement. "This unprovoked attack lasts for approximately two minutes, during this time Ms. Brown's phone is knocked from her hands and she is knocked out of her shoes."
Brown's attorney alleges the encounter was racially motivated, noting there were several other individuals in the park that night, including a group of about four white people walking some distance behind Brown.
The Chicago Police Department said it was aware of the video and referred the matter to COPA, which opened an investigation shortly after being notified of the incident. The group had not yet interviewed the officer involved.
Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.