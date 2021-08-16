Man sentenced for attacking neighbors' property
A white neighbor who shot at a Black family's Michigan home, slashed tires on a vehicle and wrote racist graffiti on a pickup truck, told a judge Monday that he did it because of a Black Lives Matter sign in the window.
Michael Frederick Jr. said during his sentencing in Macomb County Circuit Court that his actions weren't an attack on Eddie and Candace Hall "personally."
"I targeted these people because I didn't like their political sign that they had in the window," he said. "I think you guys are some great people and didn't deserve this at all."
Frederick, 25, was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison, according to The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens.
Shots were fired in September at the Halls' home in Warren, which borders Detroit. Two days later, a swastika was painted on one of their vehicles, tires were slashed and a large stone was thrown through their front window. Someone also had written "terrorist Black Lives Matter," "not welcome" and a phrase containing an expletive on their pickup.
The following day, a bullet was fired through the Halls' front window.
Frederick was arrested and pleaded no contest in July to ethnic intimidation, discharging a firearm at a building, using a firearm during a felony and malicious destruction of property, the newspaper reported. He also plead no contest to vandalizing a white family's home that had a Biden sign on it.
Candace Hall, 55, spoke of forgiveness and growth at Frederick's sentencing.
"With so much of the bad that happened, so much good came out of this because even though it was an evil, hateful act, it actually brought us -- the neighborhood -- together with love and comfort and compassion, even including his parents," she said.
Judge Diane Druzinski told the Halls that she was "in awe" of their "strength, wisdom and forgiveness."
"I wish I was as good as people as you," Druzinski said.
Landmark church gets museum funding
As the Alabama church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was elected to his first leadership position in the civil rights movement marks its 155th anniversary, work has begun to make a museum out of the crumbling building where that vote was taken.
King was 26 when the Montgomery Improvement Association met at Mt. Zion AME Church on Dec. 5, 1955, the first day of what turned out to be a yearlong bus boycott that ushered in the civil rights movement. This was months after the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in August 1955 brought nationwide attention to the racial violence and injustice prevalent in Mississippi.
The church, which marked its 155th anniversary Sunday, moved to another building in 1990, so the 19th century structure is now an annex. It became known as “the fall-down church” after an interstate project split the neighborhoods around it, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.
The building was saved from demolition nearly 20 years ago by $75,000 from a Central Alabama Community Foundation fund, but its future remained uncertain.
Now the Central Alabama Community Foundation has begun work under a $500,000 grant to renovate the church and turn it into a museum. The National Park Service approved the grant in 2018 with an eye to opening the museum in 2020. But problems including the coronavirus pandemic, delayed the money’s arrival, foundation President Charles “C.P.” Everett told the newspaper.
Prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names
Prosecutors asked a judge Monday to reject a request by a coalition of media outlets to unseal the names of the jurors who convicted ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd, saying it could subject them to harassment and make it harder to seat a jury for the trial of three codefendants next year.
Judge Peter Cahill had ordered earlier that the jurors' identities be kept secret for at least 180 days after the verdict. That's three months away. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted in April of killing Floyd, a Black man, and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.
The media coalition, which includes The Associated Press, asked Cahill earlier this month to release the information immediately, saying there was no known threat to juror safety that would warrant keeping their names sealed and that anonymous juries are only allowed in exceptional cases such and gang or organized crime situations.
But lead prosecutor Matthew Frank Monday argued courts have ample authority to preserve juror anonymity from the "substantial probability of harassment," noting that Cahill, in earlier orders, made specific and detailed findings that jurors in the Chauvin case could be subject to harassment or intimidation if their names became public too soon. And he said the media coalition is downplaying the risks.
Man sentenced for bringing firebombs to California protest
A man who brought Molotov cocktails to a Southern California police brutality protest was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison last week.
Zachary Alexander Karas, 29, of San Diego could have faced up to 10 years in prison for bringing two gasoline-filled bottles with wicks to a protest outside the La Mesa police headquarters last year, federal prosecutors said.
Karas was arrested about 2 a.m. May 31, 2020. Police ordered a crowd to disperse after several fires were set that burned two banks. The violence came after nightfall and followed a mainly peaceful daytime protest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
According to prosecutors, Karas told law enforcement authorities that he had intended to use the Molotov cocktails to set fires but changed his mind. Several other people were arrested and charged with setting fires or stealing goods from stores.
AARP examines consumer fraud among Blacks
AARP has released a report, titled Awareness of Scams Among Black Adults, that examines how knowledgeable African Americans are about fraud.
AARP, American Association of Retired Person, believes those who know that a certain pitch is a scam are very unlikely to fall victim to it. To that end, the advocacy group for those over 50 commissioned a survey of 2,808 U.S. adults 18 and over with a focus on Latino and Black adults. The survey was designed to gauge the similarities and differences in knowledge of and experience with consumer scams among Black and Brown adults.
Blacks mostly encounter government imposter, lottery and work-from-home scams. They see fake job postings and romance scams far more often than other racial groups but encounter scams overall at the same rate as other groups.
A troubling trend across all racial groups is that more than half of those who have been victimized were a victim more than once, AARP’s report said.
