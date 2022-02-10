Group given grant to address violence
A McKeesport violence prevention program will receive a $150,000 state grant to help address an uptick in incidents that occurred during the COVID pandemic.
The Healthy Village Learning Institute originally requested $150,000 over two years to support an intensive community outreach process in McKeesport that will train and prepare Violence Intervention Outreach workers to directly engage McKeesport residents on how to respond to community violence. The program will also identify “hot spots” and will connect directly with individuals at risk of perpetrating violence.
The grant was awarded to the organization, headed by Keith Murphy.
The grant was administered through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee, was among more than $23 million awarded at the committee’s meeting in Harrisburg this week.
State Sen. Jim Brewster, who sits on the committee, congratulated the Healthy Village Learning Institute and several other Allegheny County grant winners for their efforts.
“These grants are highly competitive, and applications far outpace the money available,” Sen. Brewster said. “You have to take your best ideas and turn them into solid plans. They did a great job.”
The New Pittsburgh Courier
