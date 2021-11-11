Woman told Black child she’d kneel on his neck
A temporary restraining order has been issued against a woman accused of telling a Black child who accidentally broke her son’s toy that she would “kneel on his neck,” and calling him a racial slur.
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office filed a civil rights complaint in Strafford County Superior Court against the woman, Kristina Graper, last month. It alleged that she threatened the 9-year-old boy, who was playing in a neighborhood park with her son on May 10. Her race was not mentioned in the complaint.
A judge approved the temporary restraining order on Monday, pending a final hearing or further order. It was agreed to by lawyers for the state and Graper.
It prohibits Graper from “engaging in or threatening physical force or violence, damage to property, or trespass on property” against the boy or his family, keeps her 250 feet away from them and prevents her from communicating with them except through attorneys.
Her attorney, Joseph Caputo, said Wednesday he anticipates the case will be resolved by agreement.
The complaint said the encounter distressed the child, who understood Graper was referencing the murder of George Floyd last year when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.
—The Associated Press
Funeral held for man killed in 1898Joshua Halsey was murdered in the November 1898 massacre of Black people in Wilmington, North Carolina, by white supremacists. On Saturday, 123 years later, Halsey was honored with a funeral.
Halsey’s unmarked grave is the first of the victims’ researchers have identified. Though the Third Person Project, a historical research group, believes there could be as many as 250 victims, John Jeremiah Sullivan, who worked with the project, told CNN.
At the time of the massacre, Wilmington — like Tulsa, Oklahoma, before the massacre there — had a thriving Black community that had formed a building and loan association, built libraries and held elective office. Blacks “were employed in all segments of the workforce, as professionals, skilled artisans, government employees, maritime crew members, industrial workers, laborers and domestics,” the 1898 Wilmington Race Riot Commission found.
However, shortly after the Democratic Party — the party of White supremacy at the time — won the county’s election by intimidating Black voters and tampering with the returns, according to the commission, armed White men burned down The Daily Record, Wilmington’s Black newspaper and then began attacking Black people.
“On the same day, local elected officials were forced to resign, and were replaced by white supremacist leaders,” according to a timeline of the events by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It is often cited by historians as the only violent coup d’etat in the U.S.
On Saturday, a horse-drawn hearse carried to the funeral soil collected from the site of Halsey’s home. The Rev. William Barber II of the Poor People’s Campaign — a social justice movement inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. — gave the eulogy, surrounded by several of Halsey’s descendants and a crowd of people, both Black and White.
—CNN
Family says suicide victim was bulliedThe family of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide has accused the Utah school district, which was recently reprimanded by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination, of not doing enough to protect their daughter who they said was bullied for being Black and autistic.
Salt Lake City police confirmed this week they are investigating the weekend death of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor as a suicide. Her death has generated widespread outrage, including Wednesday from Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who called the case “sickening.”
Tyler Ayres, an attorney representing Izzy’s family, said Izzy was bullied by a small group of students who called her the N-word, told her she was smelly and made fun of her for being autistic. Ayres said the family reported the bullying to teachers, the school and district administrators, but nothing was done to stop the harassment.
Izzy’s death comes about two weeks after a federal civil rights investigation found widespread racial harassment of Black and Asian American students at Davis School District, including hundreds of documented uses of the N-word and other racial epithets over the last five years.
Black students throughout the district told investigators about similar experiences of white and non-Black students calling them the N-word, referring to them as monkeys or apes and saying that their skin was dirty or looked like feces, according to the department’s findings. Students also made monkey noises at their Black peers, repeatedly referenced slavery and lynching and told Black students to “go pick cotton” and “you are my slave.”
District officials admitted to federal investigators that their discipline data from at least four years revealed that staff treated students of color differently than white students, but the district did nothing to correct these disparities, according to the department.
Shauna Lund, a spokeswoman for Davis School District, said Foxboro Elementary School in North Salt Lake “worked extensively with the family” and that the administration responded appropriately to the reports of bullying. Lund declined to share any further details citing privacy restrictions.
Reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org and the 24-hour hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.
—The Associated Press
After nixing symbols, district fires leaderA school board in Oregon that recently banned teachers from displaying symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter has abruptly fired the superintendent, deeply upsetting members who opposed the move.
Newberg is a town of 23,000 about 25 miles southwest of Portland. The escalating disputes on the Newberg School Board come as schools nationwide have become battlegrounds, with arguments over vaccine and mask mandates, how racism is addressed in teaching, instruction related to sexuality and gender-neutral bathrooms.
The Newberg Education Association has already filed a lawsuit over a policy passed by the conservative-majority board that limits what kinds of images or signs school employees can display on campus.
District administrators said they were “shocked and dismayed that the board would take this disruptive action in the middle of the school year.” They said Superintendent Joe Morelock came in as interim superintendent in 2018. Since then, he restored the financially strapped district after it experienced layoffs, brought better pay to teachers and staff and ushered in passage of the largest construction bond in the district’s history, administrators said.
Board member Brandy Penner said she believes conservative board members fired him because he didn’t aggressively implement their ban on controversial symbols, adding that the policy didn’t define what symbols would be unacceptable.
Rebecca Piros — one of three who opposed his firing — told Morelock she was sorry. Morelock replied: “Just remember that from the darkest dark comes the brightest light, so everything will work out eventually.” Piros broke down in tears when she heard those words.
Attempts to reach Morelock for comment were referred to the school district spokesman, who did not immediately return phone calls.
—The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.