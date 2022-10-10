Lawmakers propose re-imagining Columbus Day
ALBANY — A proposal to yank the Columbus Day state holiday from the calendar and recast it as “Indigenous People’s Day” is gaining traction at the statehouse after getting Democratic sponsors in both the Assembly and Senate.
“Indigenous People’s Day reimagines Columbus Day and changes a celebration of colonialism into an opportunity to reveal historical truths about the genocide and oppression of indigenous people in the Americas, to organize against current injustices and to celebrate indigenous resistance,” argues legislation authored by Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens and Assemblywoman Marcela Mitaynes, D-Brooklyn.
The measure is already drawing frowns from Italian-American lawmakers.
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said Columbus Day should be left intact. He suggested there could be consideration for a separate day to honor indigenous people.
At least 12 states and more than 130 cities have ditched Columbus Day in recent years amid culture wars forcing a re-examination of the deeds of historical figures and their ties to colonialism or slavery.
Columbus Day remains a federal holiday. But last year President Joe Biden issued a proclamation commemorating the day as Indigenous Peoples Day to recognize “the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples.”
Columbus Day appears to be safe for this year. Lawmakers are not scheduled to return to the state Capitol until January.
Political director fired amid abortion scandal
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker fired the director of his political campaign, CNN first reported on Friday.
The discharge comes days after allegations of Walker paying a former girlfriend to have an abortion spread across mainstream media outlets. The firing also comes less than two weeks prior to the start of early voting in Georgia, and about a month prior to Election Day in November.
The former director, Taylor Crowe, joined Walker’s campaign in June after operating as political director for David Perdue’s campaign for governor of Georgia earlier this year. Perdue, a Georgia businessman and one-term senator, ran against Sen. Jon Ossoff as an incumbent in Georgia’s dual Senate elections in 2020, but came up short for votes in the January 2021 runoff election.
News of the scandal creates controversy, as Walker runs a campaign that heavily criticizes public access to abortion. In another update from the Daily Beast, the same news publication that released the initial allegation of Walker’s abortion payment, Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, reportedly made contact with Walker’s ex-girlfriend over text, despite Walker claiming he wasn’t aware of the woman’s identity.
Walker’s campaign has yet to release a public statement addressing the situation.
Morris Brown announces Technical College partnership
Morris Brown College announced that it has partnered with the Technical College System of Georgia in an unprecedented system-wide degree-granting agreement.
Associate degree graduates of TCSG can now transfer as juniors to pursue Organizational Management and Leadership (BS-OML) and Hospitality Management (BS-HM) bachelors’ degree programs.
As part of the agreement of transfer articulation, presidents from Georgia technical colleges agreed to partner with Morris Brown, marking the first system wide agreement with any historical Black college in the state.
TCSG oversees the state’s 22 technical colleges, adult literacy programs and a host of economic and workforce development programs.
“We are ecstatic to partner with the Technical College System of Georgia,” said Morris Brown College President Kevin James. “Thousands of students now have the opportunity to complete a four-year degree at Atlanta’s most affordable accredited HBCU. It is my goal that students complete a quality education and are not saddled in debt and immediately prepared to go into the workforce. Students from around Georgia will be able to earn degrees in multiple disciplines including Business and Hospitality.”
The articulation agreement, James said, is an excellent opportunity for TCSG students who are interested in pursuing a four-year degree to continue their educational journey in Georgia.
“This partnership allows TCSG students to seamlessly transfer all of their credits earned at one of our technical colleges to Morris Brown College, saving them time and money,” he said.
Also, CGI Merchant Group, LLC announced it will make a $40 million investment in Morris Brown College to convert existing campus facilities into a 150-room upscale Hilton hotel and hospitality management training complex.
Construction of the 90,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is expected to begin in Fall 2022 and will make Morris Brown College the only Historically Black College and University nationwide with both a flagged hotel and a hospitality management training program on its campus.
