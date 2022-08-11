Poll: Most believe Trump broke laws in office
Most voters believe Donald Trump broke the law as president, and about half support an FBI search of his Florida estate. That’s according to a Morning Consult poll published by POLITICO.
The poll, conducted on Aug. 10, gauged public opinion on the raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Predictably, voters’ opinions diverged widely based on political partisanship, with 84% of Democrats approving of the FBI search, and 72% of Republicans opposed.
But of note, 47% of independents sided with the FBI on the action, compared to just 33% who said they were opposed.
In total, 49% of voters said they strongly or somewhat approved of executing the search warrant on the Trump estate, and 37% said they strongly or somewhat disapproved. The remaining 13% said they did not know or have an opinion on the raid. Pollsters report a 2 percentage point margin of error.
About 41% said they considered the actions of the FBI an “abuse of power that should be investigated,” and another 6% believe it’s an abuse, but not one that rises to the level of a probe. About 40% of voters do not consider the search to be an abuse of power.
Notably, a far greater number of respondents believe Trump committed crimes in office than those who believe allegations deserve to be investigated.
About 58% of respondents believe the Mar-a-Lago resident broke the law while he served as President, with 42% saying “yes, definitely.” Just 31% believe he didn’t commit any crimes, and most of those who feel that way are Republicans.
Around 60% of Republicans say he likely didn’t break any laws, with 23% saying “probably not” and 37% saying “definitely not.” Less than 5% of Democrats believe Trump to be in the clear, while 74% believe he “definitely” broke the law.
When independent voters were asked their thoughts, about 59% think Trump is most likely a criminal. About 40% say he “definitely” committed a crime and 19% say he probably did. Just 12% say he “definitely” did not, and 13% said he “probably” didn’t.
— The Miami Times
Transportation department hosts, guides HBCU studentsThe Michigan Department of Transportation recently hosted its ninth annual showcase for students in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Transportation Diversity Recruitment Program (TDRP) at the downtown Compuware Building.
The program’s mission is to recruit and expose underrepresented groups of students to transportation-specific career pathways by developing professional competence, expanding their networks and earning an income to assist with college-related expenses.
The event received 63 student interns from Detroit and nationwide for an all-day program and engaged students in STEM workshops, discussions with industry professionals and speakers offering guidance on how to navigate the job market. In closing, students had the opportunity to pitch innovative ideas to partner organizations, including the American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan and the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials.
Paul C. Ajegba, P.E., Director of the Michigan Department of Transportation, discussed his need to create opportunities for Black and Brown students. Ajegba had 31 years of experience at MDOT before being appointed to the directorship by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019.
“For me, it really began when I got my undergraduate in civil engineering when I was in Prairie View University in Texas at that time in the 80s,” he said. “We didn’t have the opportunity to get these kinds of summer internship positions. Mostly during the summertime, we go work at McDonald to make some money and come back.” With internships, students can marry theoretical knowledge from school practical knowledge learned on the job, he concluded.
— The Michigan Chronicle
Captain allegedly took firefighters to racist partyROCHESTER, N.Y. — A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery.
In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
Jones, a 14-year department veteran, became uneasy when he arrived at the house and saw a cardboard cutout of former President Donald Trump, since firefighters aren’t supposed to attend partisan political events while on duty, his attorney, Nate McMurray, said Thursday.
Jones said he saw Juneteenth flags displayed over buckets of fried chicken the he interpreted as mocking the celebration of the end of slavery. A woman allegedly performed a sexually suggestive dance while impersonating a local Democratic. Pictures of Democratic politicians were attached to stakes in the yard.
— The Associated Press
The notice, which is a notice of intent to file a lawsuit, names the city of Rochester and the fire department. Jones will seek at least $3 million for emotional distress and at least $1 million in compensatory damages. Jones is currently on leave and fears retaliation, McMurray said.
In a statement, Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez Jr. called the incident “unacceptable and an affront to everyone who works with the RFD and in City Hall,” and said Krywy has been suspended, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported.
An email message seeking comment was left with Krywy on Thursday.
The Associated Press
