Group claims diversity hiring agreement is discriminatory
MINNEAPOLIS — A conservative legal group said the latest teacher contract by Minneapolis Public Schools provides discriminatory protections to racial minorities.
A lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch challenges the agreement that ended the three-week teachers strike in March. It includes hiring practices meant to help the district diversify the teaching staff to more closely match the demographics of the students it serves.
The contract language has created an uproar with denunciations of the policy as racist and unconstitutional discrimination against white people.
Minneapolis is one of many districts across the U.S. struggling with declining teacher headcounts and tight budgets.
The suit names Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox, the district and the Minneapolis Board of Education as defendants. Deborah Jane Clapp, identified as a Minneapolis taxpayer, is the plaintiff.
A spokeswoman with the Minneapolis Public Schools said she cannot comment on pending litigation. Lawyers for Clapp declined to make her available for an interview.
The Associated Press
Parents invited to Literacy Town Hall
Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan will host a town hall today to encourage community support for kindergarten to third-grade literacy. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Boutwell Auditorium, at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard.
Parents of children K-3, local literacy groups, current and retired educators, faith communities and residents are invited to learn how to support Birmingham children in achieving grade-level literacy.
“I am committed to doing everything I can to come alongside Birmingham City Schools in supporting our scholars in meeting their literacy goals,” Woodfin said. “Ensuring that our youngsters can read well is ensuring that they have a path toward a better future.”
Next year, state legislature will enact an amendment to the Alabama Literacy Act, which will require third graders who do not pass the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program to repeat their grade. Last school year, 43% of Birmingham’s third graders and 41% of 2nd graders were reading below grade level. The town hall event will present strategies designed to support students who struggle to read on grade level and hopefully prevent any stalls in their academic progression.
The Birmingham Times
Mayor proposes $10M reparations spending plan
Providence's mayor proposed spending $10 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid on financial literacy and homeownership, workforce training, small business development and other programs recently recommended by the city's reparations commission.
Mayor Jorge Elorza's spending plan, released Thursday, also calls for using $250,000 in federal money to launch a legal defense fund for residents facing eviction, $400,000 dedicated to directly support Black and Native American residents displaced and negatively impacted by urban renewal and $500,000 to expand the guaranteed income program for low income residents that launched last summer, among other initiatives.
The Democratic mayor also signed an executive order formally apologizing on behalf of Rhode Island's capital city for its role in slavery, urban renewal and other racist and discriminatory practices. The spending proposal now goes to the city council for approval.
"While we cannot undo the harm that has been done, I am confident these programs and investments will make great strides in closing the racial wealth and equity gaps that exist in Providence," Elorza said.
Rodney Davis, who chaired the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission, applauded the mayor for issuing a formal city apology, as the commission had recommended. But he demurred when asked if he thought the spending proposal was the best use of the federal money, given the commission's many recommendations.
"We feel like $10 million is nice, but it's definitely not enough for true reparations," he said. "We also recognize this is a city effort and true reparations have to be on a larger scale. It has to not just be government, but also private enterprise."
The Associated Press
Florida man convicted of roadway hate crime
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man has been convicted of a federal hate crime for a 2021 altercation with a Black motorist on a city street.
Court documents show a jury in Tampa convicted Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, on Wednesday of interfering for racially-motivated reasons with the motorist's right to use the street.
Leahy faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence and up to $250,000 in fines. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Trial evidence showed that on Aug. 8, 2021, Leahy pulled alongside the Black motorist, identified only as J.T., who was driving along a Pinellas County road with his 4-year-old daughter and girlfriend. Leahy yelled racial slurs at J.T., pretended to "shoot" at J.T.'s vehicle with hand gestures and swerved into J.T.'s lane.
The pair confronted each other at a stoplight and when sheriff's deputies arrived, prosecutors say Leahy made several racially-motivated comments such as saying Black people should stay "in their areas."
The Associated Press
