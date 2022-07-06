Governor suspends Maryland gun carry standard
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan directed the state police Tuesday to suspend the state's “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar New York law last month.
Hogan said the New York law pertaining to handguns “is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law.” As a result, Hogan said he was directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend use of the standard when reviewing applications for wear and carry permits.
“It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law,” said Hogan, a Republican. “There is no impact on other permitting requirements and protocols.”
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said the General Assembly will pass legislation in its next session “that adheres to the new precedent set by this Supreme Court while ensuring reasonable restrictions to keep our families and communities safe.”
After the Supreme Court's ruling, about a half a dozen other states with similar laws have been weighing next steps.
As with New York, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have legislatures controlled by Democrats who could propose measures to ensure that guns will not be allowed in certain places.
The Associated Press
Women carry bulk of student debt
In just two months, the pause on federal student loan repayment will come to an end. Many borrowers are not financially prepared to resume payments due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, particularly women, who disproportionately shoulder two thirds of the $1.7 trillion of federal student loan debt.
That’s according to a new report released by the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL), a research and policy group focusing on consumer lending. Using datasets from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey and a focus group of 33 diverse women who lost or left their jobs during the pandemic, CRL found that women today have less job security than before the pandemic, and any gains experienced by the economy in 2021 fell inequitably towards white people, in particular white men.
The report concludes that, for economic equity, student debt should be cancelled across the board, $50,000 per borrower.
Sunny Glottmann, a researcher with CRL and co-author of the report, said that she and her fellow researchers wanted to understand how student loan balance impacted the finances and financial well-being of women as they “persist through an economic hardship.”
“We find that young people, especially young women of color, are now in a position where they are less able to build a life that has all the benefits of economic prosperity” said Glottmann. “Black and Latina women are working their tuchuses off to provide for their families and have no real promise of being able to get out from debt. And that is a really, really tough burden to bear.”
The Birmingham Times
Dolton, Ill., voters choose to recall mayor
Jason House, Dolton Village Trustee, along with four of his colleagues are expressing their appreciation to the voters of Dolton who voted to recall current Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard. With 100% of the precincts reporting, over 54% of Dolton voters voted yes on the two questions on the ballot that prompted a recall of Henyard as mayor.
“We are grateful, honored, and blessed to the voters of Dolton who firmly stood up against this morally corrupt mayor. Never in the history of our town have we witnessed a mayor who has chosen to ignore ethics and the law. The right decision has been made by the voters,” House said.
According to The Lansing Journal, Henyard was elected the Village of Dolton's first woman mayor on April April 6, 2021, garnering 82% of the vote. In her 10 months in office, Henyard has been involved in multiple controversies including a disagreement with the Dolton Board of Trustees, the hiring of an inspector who is a sex offender and protests outside of her home demanding her resignation.
She won a lower court ruling to deny a count of recall votes cast in a primary election held June 28. However, the Illinois Appellate Court ruled to overturn the lower court’s decision.
Both Henyard and House, her vocal critic, are Black. Published reports found contained no comments from Henyard. House said, “We were grateful and well pleased about the Appellate Court’s decision. This was a victory for all the hard-working taxpayers of Dolton... They have grown tired of hiring sex offenders and other corrupt individuals who do not reside in our town but collect significantly high paychecks.”
The Chicago Defender
