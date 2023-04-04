N.C. Democrat gives Republicans supermajority
North Carolina Republicans gained a veto-proof supermajority in the state House after a Charlotte-area Democrat announced Wednesday she was switching parties.
State Rep. Tricia Cotham, who won election as a Democrat in her blue district last fall by nearly 20 points, said at a news conference with state Republican leaders that "the modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me."
"I have decided to change my party affiliation, joining the Republican Party, and have been welcomed with open arms by my colleagues," she said at the North Carolina GOP headquarters in Raleigh.
Cotham's switch gives Republicans 72 seats in the state House -- helping them achieve a supermajority and the ability to override any veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Republicans already held a supermajority in the North Carolina Senate.
Cotham's plan to switch parties was first reported by Axios. CNN has reached out to Cotham about the party switch.
"This announcement continues to reflect that the Democratic Party is too radical for North Carolina. The values of the Republican Party align with voters, and the People of Mecklenburg County should be proud to have her representation in Raleigh," North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement Wednesday.
State Rep. Robert Reives, the Democratic leader of the state House, said Tuesday that the "appropriate action" would have been for Cotham to resign so that her constituents are fairly represented."
CNN
Dionne Warwick honored with HBCU theater in her name
An HBCU has named its performing arts theater after music legend Dionne Warwick.
According to HuffPost, Bowie State University, a historically Black university in Maryland, recently named the theater inside of its Fine and Performing Arts Center “The Dionne Warwick Theater.”
Bowie State is “a traditional Black college, and with us losing so many of them, this is a fine promotion to give. [Historically Black colleges and universities] are still very vital, not only to our existence but to the world,” Warwick remarked.
The Dionne Warwick Theater is the first performing arts venue named after the Grammy award-winning singer.
Warwick, a longtime advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness, has ties to the university through previous visits to its wellness center, where she has been “absolutely blown away by the work they do there.”
Considering the vocalist’s background as a humanitarian, Tewodross Williams said the decision was easy to name the theater after Warwick.
“We’re not only trying to create artists and creatives, but we want to create what I call socially engaged artists,” said Williams, associate professor and chair of the university’s fine and performing arts department. “We want our students to be connected socially, globally, and politically in terms of the world and what affects them. We encourage our students to use their art for social change.”
The Black Information Network
Fire in historic hotel sends 5 to hospital
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Fire officials say five people were taken to a hospital for treatment after an early morning fire at a northern Pennsylvania hotel that dates back to the 19th century.
The blaze on the third floor of the Hotel Crittenden in downtown Coudersport in Potter County was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Chief Bryan Phelps of the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department said 100 to 125 firefighters were called to the scene.
Phelps said the blaze was under control and five people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries, adding that he had no update on their conditions. A UPMC representative confirmed that five people were brought to the UPMC-Cole emergency room in Coudersport but said the hospital does not release patient conditions.
The Hotel Crittenden said on its Facebook page that the current hotel was built in 1891 and "the majority of the structure is still original." Since new owners took over in 2014, they have worked to improve on the structure "without disturbing the original beauty," the hotel said.
The Associated Press
Troy Doyle sworn in as Ferguson Police Chief
Troy Doyle is now in command of a police force thrust into an international spotlight after the a former Ferguson Police officer shot and killed unarmed Michael Brown in August 2014.
Doyle, who is Black, was sworn in as the city’s police chief March 27 in a packed Ferguson City Council chamber.
“To the dedicated men and women of the [department,] I want to ensure you that you have my unwavering support – as long as you are doing the right thing,” he said to the applause of many of those in attendance.
“I plan to take a proactive approach to reducing crime. It is important to cooperate with neighboring municipalities.”
Doyle, who joins the Ferguson Police Department after years with the St. Louis County Police Department, said he will build “robust relationships” within the department and with other partners to address crime.
Doyle pledged to take “a data driven approach” to solving crime and would will introduce new software to analyze crime patterns and help officers work more successfully.
He said his department will go after “those committing crimes,” and “will not engage in racial profiling.”
The St. Louis American
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.