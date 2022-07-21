‘Destination Crenshaw' critical stop on secretary's tour
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg paid a visit to South Los Angeles in July, visiting ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and the city of Compton. He also participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly opened “K” line, the new Crenshaw-to-LAX metro line.
His last stop on his visit was “Destination Crenshaw, ” a multimillion-dollar vision co-created by the late rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle.
While touring “Destination Crenshaw” and the historic boulevard with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Congressmember Karen Bass, restaurateur Greg Dulan and Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Buttigieg praised the work of local hires and the vision of beautification of the historic Black district. Buttigieg spoke with the president of “Destination Crenshaw” and the development team.
Harris-Dawson stated, “Nipsey Hussle named the project. He talked about the train being important and being able to capture the eyeballs, the ears, the hearts and the pocketbooks of those that come through. He was the one who said in a meeting, ‘This train was built in a way that Crenshaw would be a pass through. We need to make Crenshaw the destination.’ ”
The councilman continued, “Later that day, Nipsey tweeted out ‘Destination Crenshaw’ and today we have the $120 Million outdoor people’s museum that will be along Crenshaw Blvd.”
Buttigieg, under the leadership of the Biden administration, is in charge of spending the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that became law in November 2021, which “Destination Crenshaw” will benefit from.
The Los Angeles Sentinel
Ground broken on Thurgood Marshall center
A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held at the site that will house the new Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center in West Baltimore. The new building will honor the legacy of Justice Marshall and other civil rights leaders from the Upton area, as well as provide resources, education and community services to the neighborhood and surrounding area.
“It is only right that on the 114 birthday celebration of Justice Thurgood Marshall, we break ground on the new Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center at the site of Justice Marshall’s very own PS 103. This is how we live out and add to his commitment to Black excellence right here in Baltimore, by investing in the potential of our residents,” Mayor Brandon M. Scott told his social media followers in late June.
The site selected to house the center is Public School No. 103, otherwise known as Henry Highland Garnet School. Marshall attended this segregated elementary school from 1914-1920, and the school was in operation until the 1970s. The school was named after the famous African-American abolitionist, minister, and orator, who was born a slave in Kent County, Md.
The new center is slated to have many resources for the community. It will house the Judge Alexander Williams Center for Education, Justice, and Ethics, which will help to train future lawyers, as well as teach young people civics and community engagement.
The Billie Holiday Liberation Arts Project will teach cultural activities, and the University of Maryland will help to teach non-credit medical courses to people in the community.
Ultimately, the hope is that the center will be incorporated into the National Parks System.
The Afro.com
Auto racing commits loans to small businesses
Formula One’s partnership with Miami Gardens to bring the international auto racing sport to the city over the next 10 years has led to a $500,000 commitment to support small businesses in the area.
Last week, F1 announced that it will partner with the Community Fund of North Miami Dade (CFNMD), a subsidiary of the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation (OLCDC), to distribute loans for businesses located in Miami Gardens and business owners who are residents of the city.
In support of the program, the Truist Foundation will add an additional $100,000 to the pot, while the OLCDC will match F1’s commitment with an additional $500,000, meaning more than $1 million will be up for grabs for the local business community.
“I am absolutely convinced that if we spend this $500,000 from Formula One by the end of this year, we’ll see probably another $500,000 from them in January,” said Willie Logan, president and CEO of the OLCDC. “They’re giving us a chance and allowing us to demonstrate that the community is not only ready to embrace this [and] take advantage of it, but also will succeed in doing it.”
Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris said he was pleased F1 remains committed in investing in his city.
“The pandemic has brought us to a point where people are in need of money, and small businesses here in Miami Gardens are in need of those funds as well," Harris said. "So, this is another avenue that we put in place so that small businesses can have an opportunity to prosper.”
The Miami Times
