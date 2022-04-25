Black men hold anti-violence vigil
The 100 Black Men of Atlanta hosted an Anti-Gun Violence Candlelight Vigil Thursday at the King Center to commemorate those affected by gun violence.
The candlelight vigil is part of the organization’s anti-gun violence campaign, whose goal is to create awareness to reduce gun violence. The initiative received a $15,000 grant from Georgia Power to implement a mentoring program for students.
“Gun violence in America is an epidemic that’s been raging now for over 30 years, and it doesn’t just affect the black community,” Keith Millner, the chairman of the organization, explained. “It affects all communities.”
The program features different modules that focus on how to reduce gun violence, create awareness and offer alternative solutions, such as conflict resolution techniques, that students can use to prevent violence. The program recently launched at B.E.S.T. Academy and Ivy Preparatory Academy at Kirkwood.
Joshua Byrd, committee chair for the Anti-Gun Violence Committee of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, said the group felt compelled to do something about gun violence.
“We, the 100 Black Men of Atlanta exist to enhance the lives of African-American youth, especially those who live in the inner-cities, by serving as mentors; providing exposure and opportunities to improve their health and wellness, economic well-being and educational advancement,” he said. “However, none of this will occur if we allow violence — especially gun violence — to spread and fester."
The Atlanta Voice
Local firm gets culture, engagement leader
Koppers Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc., announced that Stephen Lucas joined the company as vice president of Culture and Engagement. In this role, Lucas leads all aspects of driving the organization’s people-first culture by ensuring the recruitment, development and retention of top talent, advancing the organization’s inclusion and diversity efforts, and finding new ways to enhance overall employee experience.
Lucas, who holds an MBA from Wright State University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marycrest College, most recently served as Global Division Vice President of Human Resources at AMETEK, Inc., a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. He brings nearly 30 years of experience in the areas of HR strategy, talent development, employee engagement, and inclusion and diversity. Lucas will maintain offices in Chicago and Pittsburgh, balanced with traveling extensively to Koppers’ worldwide locations.
“Over the last few years, complex global challenges along with changing attitudes about what constitutes a great workplace have proven that forward-thinking organizations and their employees can work in tandem to achieve growth and make positive progress, regardless of the physical location," said President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy M. Ball, in a statement. "Stephen’s leadership, experience and dedication to making a difference will be integral in helping Koppers find new ways to demonstrate value for our people across our global footprint.”
Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.
The New Pittsburgh Courier
Student to graduate law school at 19
Haley Taylor Schlitz will become the youngest American to graduate from law school at 19 years old next month, speculates blavity.com.
According to a press release from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, Schlitz was accepted to the law school at the age of 16. She was also accepted into eight other law programs across the country. She graduates SMU's law school May 13.
Schlitz’s parents took her out of public school in the fifth grade and began home schooling because they weren’t happy with the education.
“I was just being taught to pass the end-of-the-year test to get to the next grade,” she said. “I wasn’t being taught to learn.”
Nor was she allowed to take the test to enter the gifted program in public schools. Her parents had her privately tested and found she was gifted.
Taylor Schlitz graduated high school at the age of 13. She went to community college and then to Texas Woman’s University before enrolling at SMU.
At first Taylor Schlitz wanted to be a doctor. Then she realized she wanted to fight inequality. Her experience as a person of color who was denied a chance to enter the gifted program “sparked a fire in me,” she said.
Schlitz told Texas Lawyer magazine that the LSAT was “really fun” because it was more of a puzzle. “I didn’t really see it as a test, per se, but more like a game. It was awesome,” she said.
Though she wants to fight educational inequality, she is also interested in intellectual property, which “sounds cool,” she said.
The Birmingham Times
