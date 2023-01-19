Mayor and council at odds over new criminal code
WASHINGTON — The Washington, D.C., mayor and city council are locked in a public dispute over how to respond to rising crime rates and spiraling public tensions over gun violence in the nation's capital.
The D.C. Council voted 12-1 last week to override Mayor Muriel Bowser's veto of a sweeping rewrite of the city's criminal code. Bowser vetoed the measure earlier this month, saying she opposed some of its provisions, including a reduction in the maximum penalties for burglary, carjacking, robbery and other offenses.
"Anytime there's a policy that reduces penalties, I think it sends the wrong message," she said.Bowser also said expanding defendants' rights to a jury trial for misdemeanor offenses would overwhelm the local court system.
Councilmembers, who originally approved the rewrite by a unanimous vote, expressed frustration with Bowser's stance, saying her objections were minor and could have been addressed earlier if her team had engaged more fully in the multiyear process of rewriting the criminal code.
The new criminal code will take effect in October 2025. But first it must navigate one last obstacle: a newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives that many D.C. politicians fear is looking for a chance to interfere.
The Associated Press
