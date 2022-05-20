Mayoral candidate boosted by opponent's support
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer dropped out of the race for mayor Tuesday and announced his support for his former opponent, Rep. Karen Bass.
Feuer joined Bass at a news conference in Encino to formally endorse her campaign. “I want to thank the city attorney for his endorsement today,” Bass said.
“Our city is at a crossroads: will we come together to bring Los Angeles to a more just future? Or will we go backwards with strategies that we know will not work and surrender to fear? I’m running for mayor to lead this city to a brighter future for everyone.”
Bass’ team released the results on May 12 of a poll commissioned by her campaign that had her leading the race with 30% of likely voters and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso coming in at 28%. That poll, which was conducted by EVITARUS, put Councilmember Joe Buscaino at 2% and Feuer at 3%. More than a quarter of likely voters were undecided.
Noting his low poll numbers, Feuer said, “I’ve done a lot of soul-searching and I need to do what is best for our city. That means stepping aside and supporting an exceptional candidate who can win — who must win – because the stakes for Los Angeles could hardly be higher.
“I’m proud to stand here with my longtime friend, colleague and partner to endorse, in the strongest possible terms, Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles.”
Freedom Riders mural unveiled at bank
A mural commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders was recently unveiled outside a downtown Birmingham Wells Fargo location which stands on the former site of a train station where riders were attacked by a violent mob in 1961.
The Freedom Riders were made up of Civil Rights activists who traveled across the southern U.S. challenging segregation in bus terminals, restrooms, and restaurants.
The unveiling came as city, community and bank officials looked on at the Wells Fargo Motor Tower branch at 401 19th Street North.
Denise Gilmore, senior director of Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office of social justice and racial equity, said the mural is an “important memory for all who walk or drive” in the historic area.
“[People] will forever see that this [mural] stands as a testament to courage and perseverance," Gilmore said. "We acknowledge the sacrifice that these Freedom Riders made to bring about social and economic change, so that everyone can live with the dignity of civil and human rights.”
After the U.S. Supreme Court decided in December 1960 that segregation on interstate buses was illegal, the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) organized to have Black riders test the integration enforcement. The series of bus trips were known as the Freedom Rides.
On May 14, riders were attacked by a mob at what was then the Birmingham Trailways station. The riders left from Atlanta and, after enduring beatings by white passengers, were met in Birmingham by a group of white supremacists, who were armed with chains, sticks and clubs.
The mural features numerous photographs belonging to Charles Person, Hank Thomas Person and Catherine Burks-Brooks, who as college students left their campuses to join the campaign for equality, as well as other Civil Rights leaders including James Farmer, who founded the Congress of Racial Equality, which started the Freedom Rides, and Fred Shuttlesworth, who led the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights in Birmingham.
Local power company salutes Mmmm, Yes!
Duquesne Light Co. Community Spotlight series features companies that contribute to the fabric and economy of Pittsburgh. One such businesses is Mmmm, Yes!, an online store created by local artist Christina Springer.
Springer’s store, Mmmm, Yes!, grew out of her realization that many people, who want beauty in their homes and work spaces, cannot afford high-end fine art.
“I began to look at strategies for ways in which to equalize my art,” she said.
Springer describes her offerings as “Black womanist lifestyle objects for everyone.” She calls her images organic, complex and vibrant that reflect her West Indian heritage.
“When I had my first sale in Africa, I was so honored,” she said. “It said that I was connected to a lineage. That cultural connection was disrupted by our introduction to these shores, yet we retained a sense of pattern and color.”
Springer put her designs on throw pillows and blankets and began selling them on Etsy, an online platform that allows artists and creators to sell their work. She experienced a rush of orders, and the popularity of her products spread. She now runs her own online store that ships all over the world.
Mmmm, Yes! is one of about 18 businesses that Duquesne Light Co.'s Community Spotlight has featured so far in 2022, ranging from Let Keeta Mobile Pet Spa to Morant Law.
