Biden nominates diverse class of U.S. prosecutors
President Joe Biden nominated Damian Williams as the U.S. attorney in Manhattan Tuesday, naming the first Black man to lead one of the most powerful prosecutor’s offices in the country as part of a slate of picks for top law enforcement posts.
Williams would lead the Southern District of New York after working as a prosecutor in the office for nearly a decade, most recently overseeing a unit that specializes in securities fraud. The office has handled some of the nation’s most politically sensitive cases, including several inquiries of people close to former President Donald Trump.
Biden also announced nominees to supervise two other offices that tend to investigate the Justice Department’s more prominent cases, including Breon S. Peace, a former federal prosecutor, as the U.S. attorney for Brooklyn and Jessica D. Aber as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she has worked since 2009. All three nominations would have to be confirmed by the Senate.
The timing of the appointments is crucial to Biden’s bid to curb gun violence and prosecute gun trafficking, the White House said in a statement announcing the nominations.
Biden also tapped Carla B. Freedman, a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of New York, to lead the office, setting her up to be the first Senate-confirmed woman to fill the position.
Williams, who clerked for Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, is likely to oversee major trials of Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of helping him recruit and sexually abuse minors; and Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbek man charged in a 2017 truck attack that killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path.
The New York Times
License plate camera surveillance raises concerns
A plan by Richmond, Virginia, police to install cameras that capture every passing license plate in neighborhoods where residents and visitors are mostly Black and brown is sparking concerns among critics who see cameras as an invasive way to surveil already over-policed neighborhoods, published reports say.
The Richmond Police Department plans to install readers in Southwood, where census tract data shows the area is 48% Hispanic and 38% Black; Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority properties, which are largely Black neighborhoods, and other locations. Police say the locations haven't been finalized. The areas were determined using crime trends, input from officers and command staff and site surveys throughout the city, the department said in an email.
Last month, Housing Authority Public Safety Director Brian Swann told the authority's property management committee that police would install three or four cameras to help solve violent crime, Swann said, though he added that crime, which is up citywide, was down across authority properties.
Barrett Hardiman of the authority's board of commissioners raised concerns about using the cameras for minor infractions or as a pretext for more invasive stops. Critics such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an international digital rights nonprofit, said the system dismisses the presumption of innocence because law-abiding residents would be surveilled constantly and their data stored for use at any time.
If information collected by the license plate surveillance system doesn't pertain to active investigations and/or intelligence gathering related to criminal activity, the information is purged from the system within 24 hours, according to police department spokesman James Mercante.
Biden nominates diverse class of U.S. prosecutors
President Joe Biden nominated Damian Williams as the U.S. attorney in Manhattan Tuesday, naming the first Black man to lead one of the most powerful prosecutor’s offices in the country as part of a slate of picks for top law enforcement posts.
Williams would lead the Southern District of New York after working as a prosecutor in the office for nearly a decade, most recently overseeing a unit that specializes in securities fraud. The office has handled some of the nation’s most politically sensitive cases, including several inquiries of people close to former President Donald Trump.
Biden also announced nominees to supervise two other offices that tend to investigate the Justice Department’s more prominent cases, including Breon S. Peace, a former federal prosecutor, as the U.S. attorney for Brooklyn and Jessica D. Aber as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she has worked since 2009. All three nominations would have to be confirmed by the Senate.
The timing of the appointments is crucial to Biden’s bid to curb gun violence and prosecute gun trafficking, the White House said in a statement announcing the nominations.
Biden also tapped Carla B. Freedman, a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of New York, to lead the office, setting her up to be the first Senate-confirmed woman to fill the position.
Williams, who clerked for Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, is likely to oversee major trials of Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of helping him recruit and sexually abuse minors; and Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbek man charged in a 2017 truck attack that killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path.
The New York Times
Dillard professor next Louisiana poet laureate
An English professor and folklorist at a historically Black private university in New Orleans will become Louisiana's poet laureate on Saturday.
"It is such an honor to represent my home state. It is something I never thought would happen," Dillard University Professor Mona Lisa Saloy said after Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities announced her appointment. She succeeds John Warner Smith, who was on the endowment's nominating panel.
"Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy beautifully captures the culture and essence of Louisiana in her mesmerizing poetry," Edwards said in a news release. "She understands the importance of using art to preserve our stories and pass them down for generations."
Saloy has been at Dillard since 1991, working in the city where she grew upand taught Jericho Brown, last year's Pulitzer Prize winner for poetry. Saloy also brought in major grants for and expanded Dillard's English and creative writing programs, according to a news release.
She’s published two books of poetry: “Red Beans and Ricely Yours" and "Second Line Home" both published by Truman State University Press, which announced in 2017 that it would close and did so this spring.
Saloy had to demolish the house where she was born after Hurricane Katrina drowned it in 2005. Floodwaters destroyed thousands of books as well as unpublished manuscripts and research. She wrote about some of what she found after the hurricane in the opening of the poem "New Orleans, a Neighborhood Nation."
As poet laureate, Saloy will travel the state for two years as Louisiana's literary ambassador.
"Hopefully I'll engage people with loving poetry,” Saloy said, “Louisiana culture's loving words."
Associated Press
The infrastructure bill and the Black Community
The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations.
The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would reach far beyond the traditional infrastructure projects and address several issues of import to the Black community.
Those issues include:
1. Broadband upgrade
The legislation would provide a $65 billion investment that aims to help lower the price households pay for internet service by requiring federal funding recipients to offer low-cost affordable plans, by creating price transparency and by boosting competition in areas where existing providers aren't providing adequate service. It would create a permanent federal program to help more low-income households access the internet.
2. Electric school buses
The bill would help school districts across the country buy clean, American-made, zero-emission buses, aiming to replace the yellow school bus fleet by providing $5 billion for zero-emission and clean buses and $2.5 billion for ferries.
The bill would invest $7.5 billion to build a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers along highways to enable long-distance travel, as well as within communities where people live, work and shop.
3. Addressing racial discrimination in infrastructure
Many Black neighborhoods across the country were bulldozed in the 1950s and 1960s to make way for highways, displacing many residents and entrepreneurs and cutting others off from the rest of the community.
The legislation allocates $1 billion to reconnect communities by funding planning, design, demolition and reconstruction of street grids, parks and other infrastructure that join communities previously separated by interstates and expressways. The original purpose was to redress historic inequities and ensure new projects advance opportunity, racial equity and environmental justice.
CNN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.