Fort Bend student email brings ‘NOPE’ science consultant
Recently, students in a class at Malala Elementary School were treated to a special surprise presentation on marine biology from marine biologist Kelsi Rutledge, the science consultant on the sci-fi thriller “Nope,” directed by Jordan Peele.
How did this Fort Bend ISD elementary school score such a high-profile guest lecturer? Student curiosity and initiative.
Malala student Mihika Pandit wrote an email to Rutledge after hearing her interview on National Public Radio’s show “Science Friday.” Mihika shared in the email how interesting it was to learn that the monster in “Nope,” known as “Jean Jacket,” is a combination of several sea animals, including cuttlefish, squid and octopus.
Mihika then ended her email by sharing her plans for her future:
“I want to be a marine biologist just like you when I grow up and I want to discover new species of sea creatures. I am very inspired by your work.”
Rutledge, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of California Los Angeles, was so touched by the message that she reached out to Fort Bend ISD to set up a surprise Zoom presentation for Mihika and her classmates, to share more about marine biology and her work as a Hollywood science consultant.
Mihika said she dreams of working with animals in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.
The Houston Defender
N.J. governor authorizes special plates for Kappa Alpha Psi
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation recognizing the contributions and achievements of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. by establishing special license plates for members of the organization. Kappa Alpha Psi is the second oldest collegiate historically Black fraternity and a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine. The legislation signed Monday authorizes the Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to issue special Kappa Alpha Psi license plates. The bill provides that the design of the Kappa plate would display appropriate words and an emblem honoring the fraternity.
Governor Murphy was joined today by Kappa Alpha Psi 34th Grand Polemarch Reuben A. Shelton III, Esq., Northeastern Province Polemarch Christopher Thompkins, Polemarch Stephen White, Trenton Chapter Founding Member and Alumni Samuel Floyd, legislators, fraternity members, mentees and alumni.
“I am proud to sign legislation authorizing the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to issue special license plates for the distinguished members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity,” said Governor Murphy. “For 112 years, Kappa Alpha Psi has stood for progress, equality, and brotherhood. As a member of the Divine Nine, it has stood as a national leader in community service efforts large and small and its members have made invaluable contributions across every facet of society. Today, we commend Kappa Alpha Psi’s achievements as we establish this keepsake to be proudly displayed by its members.”
State of New Jersey
United Church of Christ may get first Black women leader
The United Church of Christ is poised to make a historic choice.
After a year-long process, the UCC Board voted Saturday to nominate Associate General Minister, the Rev. Karen Georgia Thompson, for general minister and president.
If elected by the General Synod or council this summer, Thompson would be the first woman — and the first woman of African descent — to lead the Protestant denomination.
“We sought a leader who will champion the UCC’s mission and values both within the church and externally; embody an adaptive, resilient leader who can guide the UCC through rapidly changing times; and provide a foundation for the church’s future stability and growth,” said the Rev. Emma Brewer-Wallin, chair of the Search Committee that recommended Thompson. “And the Search Committee is clear that we have found such a leader in Rev. Thompson.”
Thompson’s vision for the future of the UCC embodies the values at the heart of her work: religious multiplicity and diversity, justice for marginalized communities world-wide and broader affirmation of spiritual practices beyond mainline Christianity, a UCC statement said.
Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Thompson immigrated to New York City as a teenager, eventually graduating from Brooklyn College. She later obtained a Master of Public Administration from North Carolina Central University and a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in New York. She received her Doctorate in Ministry from Seattle University, publishing her dissertation on the multiple religious traditions practiced by African Caribbean people.
Her identities as a Black woman, an African descendant, a Jamaican immigrant, a poet and a theologian all are central to Thompson’s life, work and ministry, according to the statement said.
Thompson will become the first woman to lead the UCC if she is affirmed by at least 60% of the delegates at General Synod 34, to be held June 30-July 4.
The United Church of Christ has more than 770,000 members and over 4,700 congregations nationwide. Headquartered in Cleveland, it was the first mainline denomination to ordain a woman, the first to ordain an openly gay man and the first predominantly white denomination to ordain an African American.
The New Pittsburgh Courier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.