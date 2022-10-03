HBCU Week coming
to Disney WorldHigh school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast.
A record number of high school students, more than 5,000, and Historically Black Colleges and University representatives, nearly 50, will take part in the weekend event, from Friday to Sunday, when more than $10 million in scholarships are expected to be awarded, which would be another event record. Since 2017, more than 3,500 on-the-spot admissions have been offered, along with more than $23 million in scholarships.
This is the first time in its five-year history that the HBCU Week Foundation is hosting its annual event at Walt Disney World Resort.
Delaware State, Bethune Cookman, North Carolina A&T, Winston-Salem State and Alcorn University will participate in a parade at the Magic Kingdom and compete in the Battle of the Bands.
Disney theme park admission and reservations are required for entry to Magic Kingdom Park for the HBCU Week band parade. Tickets are also required for the Battle of the Bands at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. There is no admission charge for all other HBCU events.
For more information about HBCU Week and for students to register for the College Fair, visit www.HBCUWeek.org. Follow HBCU Week at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
— The Amsterdam News
Local teachers’ university garners national recognitionWebster University has won a highly sought-after distinction for its department that teaches future teachers and administrators.
The Department of Teacher Education within the School of Education at Webster University has earned a 2022 Frank Murray Award from The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).
Webster’s Educator Preparedness Program is one of 33 schools out of more than 600 around the world that won the honor, and it is the lone Missouri college or university recognized.
Each year, CAEP grants the Frank Murray Award to outstanding educator preparation providers who complete a rigorous accreditation process.
Webster was the first Catholic college in the U.S. to integrate in 1943 and in September, professors Rebecca George and Alexanderia Smith excelled in a presentation that examined “Complicity in Colorism” at the National Cross Cultural and Education Conference for Research Action and Change in Savannah, Georgia.
— The St. Louis American
PennWest Council of Trustees gets new memberLarry C. Pickett has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Western University (PennWest) Council of Trustees. Pickett served on the Council of Trustees at Clarion University from 2009 to 2012 and was reappointed to serve again from 2018-2022.
The PennWest University Council of Trustees is comprised of 12 members who, except for the student members, are nominated and appointed by the Pennsylvania governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. Duties include review and approval of annual operating capital budgets, fees, purchases and contracts; review and approval of policies and procedures governing the use of university facilities and property; annual inspection of university facilities; and the annual evaluation of the president.
Pickett, a 2012 New Pittsburgh Courier “Men of Excellence” honoree, is a project manager for the Business Innovation Office at Carnegie Mellon University.
Pickett earned an MBA with an emphasis in Management of Technologies from California University of Pennsylvania, an MS degree in Leadership and Liberal Studies from Duquesne University and has a BA degree from Clarion University. He is a professional member of the American Society for Quality (ASQ) and a member of the Pittsburgh Chess Club. Pickett is also a graduate of Westinghouse High School and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
— The New Pittsburgh Courier
Public-private partners begin affordable housing projectMembers of John Stanley, Inc., Southside Church of Christ and Innovative Housing Opportunities recently broke ground on Serenity, a mixed-use 50-unit affordable rental homeless senior project in South Los Angeles.
Saki S. Middleton, president of John Stanley; Dr. Carl C. Baccus, Southside senior pastor; and Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson (CD 8) were among the participants in the gala event held on Southside’s campus at 1655 W. Manchester Avenue. The project, which will contain commercial space on the ground floor, will be erected on the former parking lot of the church.
The city of Los Angeles Housing Department provided a $9.22 Million Proposition HHH Supportive Housing Loan and issued $19,910,000 in Tax Exempt and Taxable Bonds for the construction of the project, and the city’s Housing Authority is providing 36 Project Based Vouchers for Chronically Homeless and Homeless Seniors. It is slated to serve about 50 residents.
“This is a true public-private partnership,” said Middleton. “It will provide homeless seniors with permanent housing and supportive services which will enhance their lives and improve the quality of the neighborhood.”
— The Los Angeles Sentinel
