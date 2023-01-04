Lawmakers commend country trio Chapel Hart
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators on Wednesday honored Chapel Hart, a Black country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on “America’s Got Talent.”
The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville, Mississippi, about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Speaking for the group, Danica Hart told the House that Chapel Hart tries to inspire young people.
“I just continue to encourage you guys to go out and take every bit of your Mississippi-ness with you,” she said.
Chapel Hart grabbed national attention during Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” with the original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene” — a follow-up to the Dolly Parton classic. Danica Hart said on the show that the group had been trying to break into Nashville for a couple of years.
“It’s been kind of hard when, I think, country music doesn’t always look like us,” she said, referring to Black artists in a mostly white genre.
On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Jansen Owen of Poplarville said: “I think it’s safe to say that from now on, country music will always look a lot like Chapel Hart.”
— The Associated Press
‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in subway attackNEW YORK — A man who opened fire on a packed Brooklyn subway train last year, wounding 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal terrorism charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.
Frank James, 63, who posted online that he was the “Prophet of Doom,” admitted in Brooklyn federal court to pulling the trigger on a Manhattan-bound train as it moved between stations on April 12, 2022.
James, wearing a beige jail jumpsuit and reading from a prepared statement, said he only intended to cause serious bodily injury, not death, but that he knew his actions could’ve been lethal.
Dressed as a maintenance worker, James fired a 9mm handgun at least 33 times after setting off a pair of smoke grenades — wounding victims ranging in age from 16 to 60 in the legs, back, buttocks and hand as the train pulled into a station in Sunset Park. He then fled in the haze and confusion, setting off a 30-hour citywide manhunt that ended when he called the police on himself.
James pleaded guilty to all 11 counts in his indictment, including 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack against a mass transit system — one for each wounded passenger. The terrorism charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The other charge — firing a firearm during a violent crime — has a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
His lawyers — arguing that his conduct amounted to aggravated assault, not attempted murder — said he shouldn’t serve more than 18 years.
— The Associated Press
Maryland swears in first Black attorney generalANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state’s citizens.
Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted the historic nature of his victory in November, as well as the historic election of Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat who introduced Brown after the attorney general was sworn in by Gov. Larry Hogan, a term-limited Republican. Moore is the state’s first Black candidate elected governor.
“Governor-elect Moore, your election is historic in both the state and for the nation, and I look forward to serving with you, alongside you, as we dismantle the barriers (to) opportunities presented to far too many Marylanders,” Brown said in a crowded House of Delegates chamber in the Maryland State House.
Moore’s inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 18.
Brown said he will be asking the governor and the General Assembly for the statutory authority and the necessary resources to enforce federal and state civil rights laws.
— The Associated Press
Rock Hill road named to honor civil rights leaderROCK HILL, S.C. — A portion of Crawford Road in Rock Hill has been named to honor the memory and legacy of David Boone, one of the most influential civil rights figures in the city’s history.
Boone, known as “Brother David,” died in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. He was 84.
He was a Catholic brother, and he spent six-plus decades fighting for racial equality and desegregation. In the late 1950s, Boone left Kentucky at the age of 18 and came to Rock Hill to join The Oratory, a Catholic society that oversees area parishes.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation designated part of Crawford Road from the intersection with Hampton Road to the intersection with Heckle Boulevard “Brother David Boone Memorial Road.”
Boone, who was white, organized several civil rights marches and sit-ins in the early 1960s participating in the demonstrations at McCrory’s lunch counter where the Friendship Nine were arrested for protesting segregation. Boone also worked to desegregate several of Rock Hill’s recreation leagues.
He co-founded the city’s Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen. And at one point, he operated a credit union for Black people who had no access to credit. He remained on the leadership board of the Rock Hill NAACP until his death.
— The Associated Press
