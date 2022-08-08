Oscar winner surprises students with scholarships
Lupita Nyong’o surprised 40 NAACP youth members on stage at the NAACP 113th Convention, awarding each student a $10,000 scholarship. The students received the scholarships during the ACT-SO award ceremony in Atlantic City, N.J., as part of the NAACP’s convention.
ACT-SO is a year-long program targeting high school students across that country that promotes their growth in disciplines ranging from visual arts and business to performing and culinary arts and providing scholarship opportunities.
Through the NAACP’s partnership with Lancôme, the Write Her Future Scholarship Fund focuses on empowering women through literacy and education, as well as mentoring and entrepreneurship opportunities.
“Since I was a child, I have always had big dreams, and my education has played a huge part in helping me realize them,” said Lancôme Ambassador and Actor, Lupita Nyong’o. The Afro-Latinx performer won an Academy Award for Best Supporting as Patsey in the period drama "12 Years a Slave" in 2013. “I’ve always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world. I am so thrilled to join Lancôme, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships.”
Former Pro-Bowler recounts learning about 'Karen'
In an Aug. 3 social media post captioned “KAREN IS REAL!!!!” Terrell Owen chronicled a dispute with a white neighbor, who called the police on the Black former NFL player and screamed at him: “You’re a Black man approaching a White woman!”
Owens said he was driving to the mailbox in his Deerfield, Fla., community when a neighbor riding a bicycle, accused him of speeding and “almost hitting” her. He parked his car and got out to discuss the matter, but she immediately called the police.
Owens began live recording the incident on his Instagram account shortly after the police arrived.
In the video, the woman could be heard repeating her allegations to the officers, also saying that the former Dallas Cowboys star got out of his car to intimidate her.
T.O. denied her claims, mentioning that her male companion was with her asking her to go inside. He said he exited his vehicle because she was screaming profanities at him.
“You don’t yell at me and tell me I almost hit you and I didn’t,” Owens can be heard telling the woman in the footage.
“But, you didn’t have to get out of your f***ing car!” she replied.
Owens countered, “You didn’t have to talk to me that way, either! Karen!”
That’s when the woman yelled back, “You’re a Black man approaching a White woman!”
Then, the neighbor began to cry. “Here she [goes] crying," Owen said. "Before [the police] showed up it was f**k you this, f**k you that. The police show up [and] the tears start flowing.”
Efforts to shelter asylum seekers underway
Mayor Eric Adams initiated an effort to get emergency shelter for people seeking asylum, building off a previous cry for federal support to aid a “historical surge” of migrants flocking to New York City from southern borders.
“New York is a city of immigrants, and we will always welcome newcomers with open arms. Over the past two months, we have seen a significant increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in our city’s shelter system,” Adams said in an Aug. 1 statement.
About 4,000 asylum seekers have entered the city’s shelter system since late May and more than 100 additional asylum seekers on average are looking for housing each day, said the Mayor’s office. The “conservative estimate” of asylum seekers is based on interviews with those who have arrived, but since the city doesn’t track an individual’s immigration status or ask about it during intake, the numbers are incomplete.
Adams said in order to fulfill the city’s legal and moral mandate as a ‘right to shelter city,’ the administration will provide quality shelter to anyone experiencing homelessness and appropriate services to asylum seekers, regardless of an “overburdened” shelter system.
On July 21, Adams said that the current shelter system is incredibly burdened as an explanation as to why the administration narrowly failed, about two weeks ago, to house four families under the time limit by state law. He said that the families weren’t placed in time, but they were found housing within 24 hours.
Adams bristled at “insinuations” of asylum seekers sleeping on the floor for days waiting for shelter, going hungry or any inhumane treatment. He also said it was wrong for bordering states to turn people away that needed refuge in the first place.
Adams issued an emergency procurement declaration to “rapidly procure additional shelter and services to serve these individuals and families.”
In the declaration, the Department of Homeless Services said that the “expected census and shelter capacity” will not be able to help the asylum-seeking population that has arrived in the past few months because it was “not anticipated when determining capacity needs.” Additionally, asylum seekers need specialized services, like lawyers and advocates in their cases, that are not available or appropriate within the current shelter system.
