Black Maternal Health Week starts today, Biden proclaims
In 2022, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra implemented actions to improve maternal health and reduce health disparities, and this year, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to champion policies to improve maternal health and equity.
Vice President Kamala Harris convened a meeting with Becerra and other Cabinet leaders amplifying a whole-of-government approach to reducing maternal mortality and morbidity.
On Monday, President Biden issued another statement proclaiming April 11 through April 17, 2023, Black Maternal Health Week.
The president called the week a reminder that so many families experience pain, neglect and loss during what should be a joyous occasion.
Biden called it urgent that all act.
“Black women in America are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women,” the president remarked.
“This is on top of the fact that women in America are dying at a higher rate from pregnancy-related causes than in any other developed nation.”
NNPA
Jordan subpoenas FBI over memo alleging Catholic extremists
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan issued a subpoena to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday for documents as House Republicans investigate the circumstances surrounding a since-withdrawn memo from the bureau's Richmond field office that focused on extremism in the Catholic Church.
This probe, led by Jordan and conducted out of his subcommittee tasked with investigating alleged "weaponization" of the federal government, was spurred by a Jan. 23 document generated by the FBI's Richmond field office titled "Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities."
Jordan claims that the leaked internal memo suggests that certain Catholic Americans were targeted by the FBI and could be considered domestic terrorists and accused the FBI of seeking "to enlist Catholic houses of worship as potential sources to monitor and report on their parishioners."
An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment regarding the subpoena, but they previously told CNN the agency doesn't comment on "specific intelligence products," but this one "does not meet the exacting standards of the FBI."
The spokesperson added that upon learning of the document, "FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document."
CNN
Former Ferguson, Mo., cop to lead Miramar Police
After leading the police department in Ferguson, Missouri, in the aftermath of civil unrest, Delrish Moss, a seasoned Miami police spokesman, has been selected as the new police chief for Miramar. Moss will be sworn in as Miramar's new police chief Thursday.
At 58 years old, Moss aims to prioritize modernizing the department's crime-fighting technology and increasing staff.
“One of my challenges,” said Moss, “will be to increase staffing so that we can keep pace with the rapid growth of the city.”
Moss spent 32 years in Miami, rising from street patrol to homicide to communications, where he became known for his leadership during high-profile events, including the Elián González protests and the aftermath of Miami Commissioner Arthur Teele Jr.'s suicide.
Moss was chosen for the top policing job in Ferguson in 2016 and successfully implemented a federal consent decree aimed at increasing Black representation in the department before returning to South Florida as captain, chief spokesman and head of operations for the police department at Florida International University.
Miami Times
Back woman invited onto Forbes Technology Council
Chicago, IL — Edwige Robinson, senior vice president of Network Engineering & Operations and Transformation of the Central Region at T-Mobile U.S. has joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. She is responsible for 23 states, leading more than 5,000 employees and contractors who design, build, and maintain a cutting-edge 5G network. She works across the business to create strategy that enables sustainable growth, closes the digital divide and supports emerging AI products and technologies.
Robinson, who is Black, was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Edwige into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, she will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Edwige will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
NNPA
