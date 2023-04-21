Alcorn State president departs, interim named
JACKSON, Miss. — Alcorn State University’s first female president is no longer on the job.
Felecia Nave has been replaced by interim president Ontario S. Wooden, according to the board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities.
The board announced the changes in a statement Thursday, saying Wooden begins in the new role immediately. He has been provost and vice president for academic affairs at Alcorn State since 2020.
The statement does not say whether Nave chose to leave or was asked to leave. An alumna of Alcorn State, Nave became its 20th president in 2019. Her contract was set to expire June 30.
“The Board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities,” Tom Duff, president of the board of trustees of the state Institutions of Higher Learning, said in the statement.
Alcorn State is one of three public historically Black universities in Mississippi. It has about 3,100 students in three locations — the main campus in Lorman and smaller campuses in Vicksburg and Natchez.
Wooden earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Albany State University and master’s and doctoral degrees in higher education from Indiana University Bloomington.
“He has a keen understanding of the challenges in higher education, and we are confident he is well-prepared to lead Alcorn State University at this time,” Duff said of Wooden.
— The Associated Press
Jailed Jan. 6 rioters sing song about melee WASHINGTON — The song is simple and tinny, but that hasn’t stopped it from being embraced by former President Donald Trump and his allies in their campaign to rewrite the history of the deadly Capitol riot.
The tune, “Justice for All,” is the Star-Spangled Banner, and it was sung by a group of defendants jailed over their alleged roles in the January 2021 insurrection. Recorded over a prison phone line, the national anthem sounds more like a dirge than celebration and is overlaid with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Despite its low fidelity, “Justice for All” has garnered a lot of fans. Trump, a Republican, played it at a recent rally in Waco, Texas, as images of Capitol rioters flashed behind him on a big screen, and the $1.29 song last month briefly vaulted to No. 1 on iTunes, supplanting such recording artists as Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.
Experts on extremism and propaganda say the song is another example of how Trump and his most ardent allies are trying to gloss over an avalanche of evidence proving the Capitol riot was anything but an act of patriotic resistance.
And it shows how such revisionists have dug deep into authoritarian playbooks that rely heavily on the use of national identity to sway public opinion. In this case, Trump and his allies are ironically relying on America’s most patriotic song in their efforts to whitewash an insurrection that contributed to five deaths and left more than 120 police offices injured, experts said.
Aside from the $1.29 download, vinyl records of the song are sold online in different color schemes — prices range from $99.99 to $199.99.
— The Associated Press
‘Tennessee three’ to visit White House next weekWASHINGTON — Three Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion votes after participating in protests over last month’s school shooting in Nashville will visit the White House to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the visit on Wednesday. She said Biden was “proud” and “appreciative” to see the three state representatives calling for stronger gun restrictions, particularly a ban on so-called assault weapons.
The president spoke with the lawmakers to thank them “for speaking out and for standing their ground, and being very clear about what’s needed to protect their communities,” Jean-Pierre said.
The expulsion votes added a level of political drama and controversy to the violence at The Covenant School, where three children and three adults were killed.
Two of the lawmakers — Rep. Justin Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones, both Black — were expelled by the Republican-controlled legislature. The third, Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, was not.
Pearson and Jones have since been reinstated by local officials, returning them to their positions on an interim basis.
The state has set Aug. 3 as the special election date for the seats filled by Jones and Pearson, preceded by a June 15 primary election. Both lawmakers have said they intend to run.
Julia Bruck, the Tennessee secretary of state office’s spokesperson, said local officials believe the Nashville special election will cost about $120,000 to administer, while the Memphis one will cost between $375,000 and $500,000.
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Nashville earlier this month to support the “Tennessee Three” and their calls for greater gun control.
“Let’s not fall for the false choice — either you’re in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said. “We can and should do both.”
— The Associated Press
