No appeal of death row inmates reprieve
Attorney General Herbert Slatery announced Friday he wouldn't appeal the resentencing of a Tennessee death row inmate to life in prison after initially resisting the move just two years prior.
Last month, Judge Monte Watkins vacated the conviction of Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman (ah-BOO'-ah-LEE') (AHB'-dur-RAK'-mahn) after finding his Constitutional right to a fair trial had been violated because his trial was marred by racism during jury selection. According to the court order, Abdur'Rahman pleaded guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery for which he received three consecutive life sentences.
Slatery wrote in a letter to Nashville's District Attorney Glenn Funk, saying he had concerns about the legality of Watkins’ order. "Despite these concerns,” Slatery wrote, “we have decided not to appeal, in part, because we think it would be unfair to expose Mr. Abdur'Rahman to continued uncertainty about his sentence."
Abdur'Rahman was originally sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of Patrick Daniels, who was stabbed to death. Norma Jean Norman was also stabbed but survived. The stabbing took place in Norman's house while her two young daughters, Katrina and Shawanna, huddled in a back bedroom.
The Associated Press
U.S. approves Indigenous name for mountain
A federal panel has approved renaming a Colorado peak after a Cheyenne woman who facilitated relations between white settlers and Native American tribes in the early 19th century, part of a broader campaign to replace derogatory place names across the United States.
Mestaa'ėhehe Mountain, which is pronounced "mess-taw-HAY," bears the name of and honors an influential translator also known as Owl Woman who mediated between Native Americans and white traders and soldiers in what is now southern Colorado.
The renaming of what was known as Squaw Mountain, 30 miles west of Denver, comes after U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland formally declared "squaw" a derogatory term in November and said she is taking steps to remove it from federal government use and to rename other derogatory place names. Haaland is the nation's first Native American Cabinet official.
Thursday's unanimous vote by the U.S. Geological Survey's Board on Geographic Names also comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after 2020 protests calling for racial justice reform.
The word "squaw," derived from the Algonquin language, may once have simply meant "woman." But over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.
The Associated Press
Bowser expands gun violence intervention efforts
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced an expansion of the city’s violence prevention and intervention program, including spreading the initiative into new communities.
The efforts, managed by Gun Violence Prevention Director Linda K. Harllee Harper with the support of Del McFadden, director of the Office of the Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE), will now also focus on the areas of Congress Park in Ward 8, Shaw in Ward 2 and Edgewood in Ward 5.
Bowser said she will use every tool available to her to curb the city’s crime rate.
“We are throwing every resource at the rise in violent crime,” the mayor said during a news conference at the Southeast Tennis & Learning Center in Ward 8. “We’re expanding our efforts to reach people before they get involved in violence. We want people to know that we have resources and opportunities to support them, and these violence intervention teams are doing the critical work of getting that word out and connecting people to the many programs we have available that can help them change their lives.”
Bowser said $1.1 million will be offered in grants to organizations that work to stop gun violence. Additionally, the Pathways Program will receive $4.5 million in federal funds to aid 130 at-risk residents.
The Washington Informer
Retiring Texas legislator endorses successor candidate
After nearly three decades of serving in the U.S. House Representatives for Texas’ 30th congressional district, which includes large swaths of South Dallas, Eddie Bernice Johnson announced her plans to retire.
“As of January [2022], I will step down,” Johnson said during an event in Dallas. “I will retire, and let me assure you that I will also recommend to you whom I feel is the best to follow me.”
Johnson got her start in politics in the Texas state house, where she was elected in 1972 as the first Black woman to win electoral office from Dallas. She was a trailblazer in many fields, serving as the first Black woman in the role of Chief Psychiatric Nurse at the Dallas Veterans Administration Hospital for 16 years. She went on to be the first certified nurse elected to Congress in 1992.
At the time of Johnson’s November retirement announcement, it was unclear who she would endorse as her successor. A handful of hopefuls had already said they planned to run, including progressive candidate Jessica Mason, a Black female Navy veteran who grew up in South Dallas. But Johnson made her choice clear within a matter of days.
Johnson endorsed freshman State Representative Jasmine Crockett on the same day that Crockett announced her candidacy at a news conference in Dallas. Both doubled down on the theme that it is time for a “battle-tested” candidate, emphasizing Crockett as a proven candidate with a strong record.
Crockett has only served one term, but has quickly grown her profile amid pitched battles with the Republican party in the most recent legislative session that resulted in Crockett and other Democrats leaving the state for Washington D.C. in an attempt to break quorum and prevent the passage of the Republican election bill. Should she win and replace Johnson, it is uncertain who will fill her shoes in the Texas State House.
The Dallas Weekly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.